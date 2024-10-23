Steven Gillhouse Advocates For Workplace Wellness Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steven encourages companies to implement simple yet effective strategies such as offering flexible work hours and encouraging regular breaks to reduce stress.

- Steven GillhouseCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steven M. Gillhouse, a seasoned sales and marketing executive with over two decades of experience, is advocating for the importance of workplace wellness initiatives to enhance employee well-being, productivity, and overall job satisfaction. Drawing from his own experience as Vice President of Sales at Cornerstone Building Brands and his passion for maintaining a balanced lifestyle, Steven believes that prioritizing employee health can significantly impact an organization's success."According to a recent study by the American Heart Association, companies that invest in employee wellness programs see a 25% reduction in sick leave and a 41% decrease in health care costs," Steven shared. "These statistics show that investing in wellness isn't just a 'nice-to-have'; it's a smart business decision."Steven's personal commitment to fitness and mental well-being is evident in his daily routine, which includes regular hiking, golf, and exercise.“Staying active helps me stay focused and energized, both professionally and personally," Steven said. "I've seen firsthand how a positive approach to health and wellness can lead to increased productivity and job satisfaction."As an advocate for workplace wellness, Steven encourages companies to implement simple yet effective strategies such as offering flexible work hours, providing access to fitness programs, and encouraging regular breaks to reduce stress. A survey conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) found that 60% of employees feel more motivated when their employer supports their physical and mental health."Creating a culture that prioritizes wellness can lead to a happier and more engaged workforce," Steven explained. "When employees feel valued and supported, they're more likely to stay with the company, leading to higher retention rates and overall success."Steven's colleagues at Cornerstone Building Brands have seen the positive impact of his approach. "Steven's dedication to maintaining a healthy work-life balance is inspiring," said a colleague. "He encourages us to take care of ourselves, and that makes a huge difference in how we approach our work every day."Beyond his corporate role, Steven regularly volunteers with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and participates in community wellness initiatives, such as the Pelotonia ride to end cancer. His involvement demonstrates his belief that wellness should extend beyond the workplace and into the community.To learn more about how Steven Gillhouse is advocating for workplace wellness, read more on Infinite Sights .

