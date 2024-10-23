By Engaging In Russia's War, N.Korean Troops Seek To Gain Experience - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korea, by sending its military to Russia to join the war effort against Ukraine, aims to give them the opportunity to gain experience in live combat missions.

The opinion was expressed by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko , Ukrinform reports.

"For the DPRK, military aid to Russia, in addition to profiting off of it, is also a 'live test' of its in the conditions of a modern warfare for further confrontation with South Korea. Participation in the battles within Kursk region will be the first stage of this run-in," said Kovalenko.

He also noted that Russia could utilize North Korean military in the regions bordering Ukraine "for war action and the construction of fortifications in order to relieve the Russian infantry."

Pressure on North“not strong enough” - Zelensky

As it was reported, referring to the chief of Ukraine's defense intelligence, Lt. General Kyryl Budanov, North Korean troops may be deployed in Russia's Kursk region soon.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had obtained intelligence on the ongoing training in Russia of the two North Korean army brigades 6,000 soldiers each.

