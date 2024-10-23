Türkiye’s central government's debt stock amounts to USD253.65B

(MENAFN) As of the end of September, the Turkish central government's total debt stock stood at an impressive 8.65 trillion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD253.65 billion, according to a recent report from the Treasury and Finance Ministry released on Monday. This substantial figure highlights the growing financial obligations of the government and sheds light on the overall health of the national amid various economic challenges.



A closer examination of the debt reveals that the domestic debt stock amounted to 4.37 trillion Turkish liras, roughly equivalent to USD127.55 billion. In contrast, the foreign debt stock reached 4.27 trillion liras, or about USD124.64 billion. This division underscores the government's reliance on both domestic and international borrowing sources, illustrating a diverse approach to managing its financial needs. Notably, 41 percent of the total debt is denominated in Turkish liras, while the remaining 59 percent is held in various foreign currencies, exposing the government to exchange rate fluctuations and international market conditions.



When comparing these figures year-on-year, the overall debt stock experienced a significant increase of 44 percent in September, indicating a notable rise in the government's borrowing activities over the past twelve months. This upward trajectory in debt levels raises important questions regarding fiscal sustainability and the potential implications for economic stability. The sharp increase in debt can be attributed to various factors, including increased government spending, efforts to stimulate economic growth, and the need to address challenges arising from inflation and external economic pressures.



The growing debt burden poses challenges for policymakers, who must balance the need for investment in infrastructure and social programs with the imperative of maintaining fiscal discipline. As the Turkish government navigates these complexities, it will need to develop strategies to manage its debt effectively while ensuring that economic growth remains on track. Ultimately, the current debt levels will require careful monitoring and strategic planning to mitigate potential risks to the economy and maintain investor confidence in Turkey's financial outlook.

