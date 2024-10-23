Glendon Capital Management Sends Letter To Frontier Communications Board Of Directors Opposing Sale To Verizon For $38.50 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Will Vote Against Verizon Transaction at Current Price as it Significantly Undervalues Frontier's Assets and Trajectory

Frontier's Board Relied on Fundamentally Flawed DCF and Peer Analysis

Believes Frontier's Enterprise Value is at Least $26 Billion, 30% Higher than the Current $20 Billion Enterprise Value Ascribed from the Verizon Transaction

Urges Extension of Record Date and Date of Special Meeting of Stockholders

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glendon Capital Management LP ("Glendon"), a private firm which is one of the largest shareholders of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. ("Frontier" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FYBR ), owning nearly 10% of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock, today sent a letter to Frontier's Board of Directors (the "Board") regarding Glendon's decision to vote against the proposed acquisition of Frontier by Verizon Communications Inc. ("Verizon") at a price of $38.50 per share (the "Verizon Transaction").

In the letter, Glendon expressed its belief that Frontier's enterprise value is at least $26 billion today, 30% higher than the current $20 billion enterprise value ascribed from the Verizon Transaction, based on an analysis of the most recent and relevant comparable transactions as well as Frontier's expected future cash flows.

Additionally, Glendon expressed its disappointment with the Board's illogical and rushed setting of the record date and special meeting of stockholders, and urged an extension of both dates to enable shareholders to fully understand the standalone case for Frontier.



The full text of the letter can be accessed by clicking the following link: Letter to Frontier's Board .

