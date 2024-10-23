Insmed Unites Across Communities Around The World During Third Annual Global Day Of Good

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company-wide day of service brings together more than 1,000 employees to support over 40 organizations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Japan

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM ), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today holds its third annual Global Day of Good, with more than 1,000 employees volunteering simultaneously in their respective communities around the world.

This year's company-wide day of service is the largest to date, giving team members across the U.S., Europe, and Japan more opportunities than ever to make a meaningful impact. Activities focus on improving health, education, and human services in the places where Insmed employees live and work and will benefit more than 40 organizations globally.

"Everything we do at Insmed is focused on addressing needs where they are greatest," said Nicole Schaeffer, Chief People Strategy Officer at Insmed. "Today's activities bring this important aspect of our culture to life in a fun and meaningful way while also helping to renew the powerful sense of purpose that inspires all of us in our work each day. Now in its third year, I'm thrilled to see our teams come together on Global Day of Good to support our communities and further increase our impact on those around us."

In the U.S., volunteer projects this year include preparing kits for pediatric cancer patients, building playhouses for families in need, revitalizing adult group homes and community centers, packing goods for local food pantries, and more. In Europe and Japan, Insmed team members are supporting a variety of activities, including sorting clothing donations, translating children's books, and working on a farm that provides skill-based learning to adults with disabilities. With both remote and in-person activities available, all employees have the opportunity to give back, no matter where they are in the world.



"The turnout from the Insmed team today is inspiring," said Maria Strada, Executive Director of Middle Earth, a non-profit organization that has been providing services to adolescents since 1972 and one of the groups with which Insmed is volunteering today. "We've been proud to work with Insmed for several years now, and I am always impressed by their passion for working together to strengthen communities and build lasting relationships with groups like Middle Earth."

Global Day of Good is only one of the ways that Insmed supports its local communities. Throughout the year, Insmed offers a matching gifts program, paid time off to volunteer, charitable team building activities, group collection drives, and much more. To learn more about Insmed's commitment to corporate responsibility, read our 2023 Responsibility Report here .

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed's most advanced programs are in pulmonary and inflammatory conditions, including a therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company's early-stage research programs encompass a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, protein manufacturing, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue.



Headquartered in

Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout

the United States,

Europe, and

Japan. Insmed is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the biopharmaceutical industry, including spending three consecutive years as the No. 1

Science

Top Employer. Visit

to learn more.

