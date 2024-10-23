JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES TO PROVIDE WEBCAST OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONETT, Mo., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY ) announced today that it will host a live Webcast of its first quarter 2025 call on November 6, 2024. The press release announcing first quarter 2025 earnings will be issued after close on November 5, 2024.

The live Webcast, which will begin at 7:45 a.m. Central (8:45 a.m. Eastern), can be accessed on the Jack Henry Web site at . Please log on 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. The earnings call US dial in number is 833-630-0605 and +1 412-317-1830 for international participants. Participants will request to join the Jack Henry & Associates call. An archived replay of the quarterly earnings call will be available on approximately one hour after the live call or you can dial 877-344-7529, conference ID: 6482509 to listen to the replay.

In addition, the company will release quarterly deconversion revenue results prior to the release of full quarterly earnings results. The press release announcing first quarter 2025 deconversion revenue will be issued after market close on October 28, 2024.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry

(Nasdaq: JKHY ) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at .

