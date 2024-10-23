Bairesdev Joins World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community To Unlock Equal Access To Economic Opportunity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearshore software development innovator, BairesDev, will support WEF's mission to create a more equitable world through investing in talented people, wherever they live

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , an award-winning nearshore software development company, today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Innovators Community. The invitation-only unicorn group is comprised of hyper-growth companies valued at over 1 billion USD that are at the forefront of innovation in their industries, like OpenAI, Swiggy, Databricks, and more . BairesDev will engage in the Forum's Centre for New Economy and Society, working to uplift talented people in the technology field via remote work and the nearshore software development model. The company will also attend WEF's Annual Meeting in Davos next year.

"The World Economic Forum is pleased to welcome BairesDev to join our Global Innovators community," says Verena Kuhn, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Around Forty percent of the company's hires have been from cities and towns with a population of fewer than one million people, creating opportunities for first-generation LATAM tech professionals to participate in the global economy. I'm energized to have such a leader in the space of talent and human capital on board with us. I'm looking forward to working with them on some of our most pressing challenges when it comes to providing equal opportunities for good jobs.”

BairesDev ranks among America's fastest-growing companies and is the second fastest -growing one in Silicon Valley. CEO Nacho De Marco bootstrapped the company with only $15,000 and has never taken on an outside investment. Having reached a compound annual growth rate of 57% over the past five years, BairesDev's valuation has grown north of one billion dollars. The edge lies in its talent strategy. With a proprietary system, it identifies the top 1% of tech professionals from millions of applications annually.

Since its launch in 2009, a fully remote model has enabled the company to hire the most talented software engineers, no matter where they live. Its talent is currently located in more than 600 cities across more than 50 different countries, including small remote towns like Couva in Trinidad or Amaga in Colombia, among many more. This is creating unprecedented opportunities for LATAM's tech professionals. Today, nearshoring is fostering economic growth and innovation while positioning the region's talent at the heart of global tech solutions.

"We're beyond proud to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community and look forward to working with the forum's community to build a more resilient, productive, equitable, and human-centric future of work," said Nacho De Marco, CEO of BairesDev.“BairesDev provides talented people access to quality jobs regardless of their location. Through e-migration , they don't need to leave their communities to access international job opportunities. We are looking forward to collaborating with the forum's partners to ensure job growth is done in a sustainable way and tied to good working conditions.”

The Centre for New Economy and Society is committed to fostering widespread prosperity, resilient communities, and inclusive growth. Being a champion of the remote model since 2009, BairesDev connects talented tech professionals in LATAM with the opportunity to work on cutting-edge tech projects across the globe. The company will work with the World Economic Forum, focusing on talent and human capital and boosting economic growth in areas with untapped tech talent.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is an award-winning nearshore software development company trusted by 500+ clients, including Google, Pinterest, Adobe, J&J, and more. Access 4,000 senior software engineers, experienced in 100+ technologies and programming languages. Choose from three flexible engagement models: staff augmentation, software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing.

Media Contact

...