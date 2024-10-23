Electrocore To Announce Third Quarter September 30, 2024 Financial Results On Wednesday, November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKAWAY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic and wellness company, today announced that it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the close of the on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Management will host a call and webcast at 4:30 PM EST to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Wednesday, November 13, 4:30 PM EST

Dial-In: 877-407-8835 / +1 201-689-8779

Conference ID: 13744121

Webcast: electroCore Earnings Webcast

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit .

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

...