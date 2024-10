Lulus To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu's Lounge Holdings, (“Lulus” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, after close. The Company will host a call and live webcast with the community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-407-0792 (in the U.S.) or 1-201-689-8263 (international callers).

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 13749307.

About Lulus

Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for all of life's fashionable moments. Our aim is to make every woman feel beautiful, celebrated and as if she's the most special version of herself for every occasion – from work desk to dream date or cozied up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus' world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok . Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu's Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Abbygail Reyes

Vice President, Communications

...