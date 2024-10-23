Ebankit Selects MX As Open Banking Partner To Provide Secure Data Access To Financial Institutions In North America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) services providers in the U.S. and Canada can now leverage MX's Data Access solution to deliver a secure, open data sharing experience

Lehi, UT, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, today announced an expanded partnership with ebankIT to enable financial services providers in North America to leverage MX's Data Access to deliver a more secure data sharing experience and accelerate their open banking journey.

Built to FDX standards, MX's Data Access offers a secure, open finance API that works across all data intermediaries, as well as API translators to ensure internal APIs meet the same standards. It also enables financial institutions to better monitor and manage where data is shared, unlock actionable insights to drive growth and retention, and help meet new 1033 compliance obligations in the United States.

“ebankIT has spent the past decade deepening its knowledge of open banking practices in Europe and around the world, so tapping into MX's expertise made sense as we continue expanding in the North American market,” said Paul Provenzano, Vice President of Market Development, ebankIT.“MX makes it easy for financial institutions of all sizes to accelerate open finance adoption and enhance the money experience for consumers through Data Access.”

ebankIT combines interactive omnichannel technologies with leading data management strategies to help its banks and credit unions deliver digital banking experiences that offer trusted connections and personalized interactions. Now, with the availability of MX's Data Access, financial providers can gain even greater visibility into their consumers' financial lives and understand where they are sharing data so they can better meet their needs.

“Consumers need seamless, secure access to manage their financial data on their terms, and financial providers need a way to better understand where, when, and how consumers are sharing their data,” explained Don Parker, Executive Vice President of Partnerships, MX.“Making Data Access available for ebankIT's clients helps deliver on these needs.”

MX and ebankIT previously announced a strategic partnership to integrate MX's Insights and Personal Financial Management (PFM) tools into ebankIT's omnichannel digital banking platform in October 2022.

About ebankIT

ebankIT is a fintech company that enables banks and credit unions to deliver the same humanized, personalized, and accessible digital experience on mobile, web, and voice banking, as well as whatever future channels may come next. Enhanced with flexible and robust full omnichannel capabilities, ebankIT Digital Banking Platform offers a fast and seamless digital banking transformation. With extensive customization capacity and a continuous focus on human interactions, ebankIT future-proves the digital strategy of banks and credit unions, empowering them with a truly customer-first approach. For more information visit .

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. enables financial providers and consumers to do more with financial data. MX provides end-to-end solutions for financial institutions and fintechs to connect to, understand, and act on customers' financial data. To learn more follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit .

