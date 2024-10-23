(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Nevada King Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTC: NKGFF)

(" Nevada King " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce assay results for two vertical diamond drill holes and eight reverse circulation (" RC ") holes completed in the northern portion of the West Atlanta Graben Zone (" WAGZ ") at its Atlanta Mine Project located 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, in the prolific Battle Mountain Trend.

Today's holes are plotted on plan and section in Figures 1-3 below. Highlights: Continue Reading







Figure 1. Location map for holes reported in this news release along updated drill sections 22-14N(2) and 22-15N(3). This also reports all holes drilled along these sections for the entirety of the Phase II program at Atlanta. Shallow mine dump holes have been removed from the plot for clarity. (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.)





Figure 2. Updated cross section 22-14N(2) looking north across the West Atlanta Fault (WAF) that divides the Atlanta Mineralized Fault Zone (AMFZ) target on the east from the West Atlanta Graben Zone (WAGZ) target on the west. All holes from the Phase II program are now reported along the section. (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.)





Figure 3. Updated cross section 22-15N(3) looking north across the West Atlanta Fault (WAF) that divides the Atlanta Mineralized Fault Zone (AMFZ) target on the east from the West Atlanta Graben Zone (WAGZ) target on the west. All holes from the Phase II program are now reported along the section. (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.)





Figure 4. Detailed drill section across high grade feeder zone hit in AT23WS-44 together with adjacent holes along Section 22-5N(3) showing contoured gold grades in relation to major faults and intrusions. Gold is preferentially deposited within a 70m to 100m thick horizon largely consisting of a rhyolitic intrusion and surrounding silica breccia developed in sub-horizontal, receptive carbonate-rich beds. (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.)

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AT23WS-44C*+ 218.0 324.7 106.7 3.95 58.7 Includes 267.1 305.5 38.4 9.39 17.8 AT23WS-52* 213.4 336.9 123.5 2.29 23.0 Includes 272.9 307.9 35.1 5.24 66.3 AT23WS-46* 301.8 332.4 30.6 3.01 18.5 Includes 304.9 311.0 6.1 9.55 23.9

Table 1. Highlight holes released today. AT23WS-44C and AT23WS-52 are interpreted to have intersected a sub vertical feeder zone cutting through a flat-lying horizon of mineralization that generally dips westward while AT23WS-46 simply penetrated the mineralized sub-horizontal unconformity. T rue mineralized thickness in vertical holes is estimated between 85% and 95% of reported drill intercept length

thickness. *Denotes holes that bottomed in mineralization. +Denotes core hole.



Vertical core hole AT23WS-44C intercepted

3.95 g/t Au over 106.7m including 9.39 g/t Au over 38.4m and was drilled approximately 10 metres west of vertical RC hole AT23WS-44 which intercepted 11.64 g/t Au over 108.3m (released October 2, 2023 ). AT23WS-44C was designed to provide metallurgical material for the Phase II metallurgy test program.



Overall mineralized thickness and the distribution of high-grade horizons in AT23WS-44C and AT23WS-44 demonstrate good lateral correlation, with gold being preferentially deposited within a 70m to 100m thick horizon largely consisting of a rhyolitic intrusion and surrounding silica

breccia developed in sub-horizontal, receptive carbonate-rich beds. The higher overall grade seen in previously released AT23WS-44 relative to today's WS-44C is most likely due its closer proximity to the feeder structure (North Fault).



As shown in Figure 3, gold

mineralization is contiguous across a 100m wide zone from AT23WS-21 on the west to AT23WS-49 on the east and is generally centred on the unconformity separating the brecciated and silicified Paleozoic carbonate basement from overlying Tertiary intrusions and volcanics. As seen throughout the resource zone, gold grade distribution is strongly influenced by high-angle feeder structures (like the North Fault) that cut the unconformity, with higher grades occurring proximal to these structures, and grades decreasing laterally away from them. This is better illustrated in Figure 4 where the highest grades are tightly confined to the North Fault and adjacent West Atlanta Fault #1 and decrease laterally to the west and east.

Hole AT23WS-52 intersected

2.29 g/t Au over 123.5m including 5.24 g/t Au over 35.1m on the north side of the North Fault, where intercept grades tend to be lower compared to intercepts south of the North Fault in this part of the WAGZ.

Cal Herron, Exploration Manager of Nevada King, stated, "Holes reported today complete sections 22-15N(3) and 22-14N(2) for the Phase II drilling program. Drilling in the northern portion of the WAGZ has resulted in a large mineralized area measuring 250m E-W by 170m N-S hosting thick packages of consistent oxide mineralization. Grades are strongest within the graben bounded by the West Atlanta Fault on the east side and remain open to the west awaiting further deep drilling in Phase III following the discovery of AT24WS-83 and AT24WS-84 (see October 21, 2024

release). All mineralization intersected in this area is heavily oxidized and many of the holes drilled often have intervals exceeding 10g/t. Nevada King completed 39 holes from Phase I and Phase II drilling along both sections 14 and 15, thereby increasing the drilling by 84% from historical drill data (six drill holes) and developing a strong footprint of consistent, thick mineralization. The close connection we have consistently observed between high-grade mineralization and rhyolitic intrusions, as shown in Figure 4, exemplifies one such model that will soon be pursued in previously untested target areas located 0.5km to 4km outside of the current resource zone -- in all directions."

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) AT23WS-44 213.4 214.9 1.5 0.05 AT23WS-44C 214.0 215.5 1.5 0.04 AT23WS-44 214.9 216.4 1.5 1.47 AT23WS-44C 215.5 217.9 2.4 0.04 AT23WS-44 216.4 217.9 1.5 1.51 AT23WS-44C 217.9 218.5 0.6 0.44 AT23WS-44 217.9 219.5 1.5 2.72 AT23WS-44C 218.5 219.8 1.2 0.44 AT23WS-44 219.5 221.0 1.5 1.70 AT23WS-44C 219.8 222.0 2.3 1.14 AT23WS-44 221.0 222.5 1.5 0.85 AT23WS-44C 222.0 223.1 1.1 0.24 AT23WS-44 222.5 224.0 1.5 0.40 AT23WS-44C 223.1 224.6 1.5 0.17 AT23WS-44 224.0 225.6 1.5 0.26 AT23WS-44C 224.6 225.9 1.2 0.14 AT23WS-44 225.6 227.1 1.5 0.27 AT23WS-44C 225.9 227.7 1.8 0.07 AT23WS-44 227.1 228.6 1.5 0.72 AT23WS-44C 227.7 229.2 1.5 0.20 AT23WS-44 228.6 230.1 1.5 0.76 AT23WS-44C 229.2 231.0 1.8 0.37 AT23WS-44 230.1 231.7 1.5 0.33 AT23WS-44C 231.0 232.0 0.9 0.71 AT23WS-44 231.7 233.2 1.5 0.24 AT23WS-44C 232.0 232.7 0.8 1.34 AT23WS-44 233.2 234.7 1.5 0.39 AT23WS-44C 232.7 234.5 1.8 0.79 AT23WS-44 234.7 236.2 1.5 0.22 AT23WS-44C 234.5 235.9 1.4 0.48 AT23WS-44 236.2 237.7 1.5 0.24 AT23WS-44C 235.9 237.4 1.5 0.39 AT23WS-44 237.7 239.3 1.5 0.51 AT23WS-44C 237.4 239.0 1.5 0.36 AT23WS-44 239.3 240.8 1.5 1.26 AT23WS-44C 239.0 240.5 1.5 0.32 AT23WS-44 240.8 242.3 1.5 1.83 AT23WS-44C 240.5 242.3 1.8 0.61 AT23WS-44 242.3 243.8 1.5 3.41 AT23WS-44C 242.3 243.7 1.4 1.70 AT23WS-44 243.8 245.4 1.5 5.85 AT23WS-44C 243.7 245.1 1.4 0.91 AT23WS-44 245.4 246.9 1.5 3.84 AT23WS-44C 245.1 246.6 1.5 2.82 AT23WS-44 246.9 248.4 1.5 3.57 AT23WS-44C 246.6 247.8 1.2 2.58 AT23WS-44 248.4 249.9 1.5 1.82 AT23WS-44C 247.8 249.0 1.2 NS AT23WS-44 249.9 251.5 1.5 2.15 AT23WS-44C 249.0 250.7 1.7 1.37 AT23WS-44 251.5 253.0 1.5 6.68 AT23WS-44C 250.7 252.5 1.8 0.25 AT23WS-44 253.0 254.5 1.5 9.88 AT23WS-44C 252.5 253.6 1.1 0.19 AT23WS-44 254.5 256.0 1.5 5.72 AT23WS-44C 253.6 255.7 2.1 0.03 AT23WS-44 256.0 257.6 1.5 3.23 AT23WS-44C 255.7 257.1 1.4 0.02 AT23WS-44 257.6 259.1 1.5 0.35 AT23WS-44C 257.1 258.5 1.4 0.09 AT23WS-44 259.1 260.6 1.5 0.09 AT23WS-44C 258.5 260.8 2.3 0.06 AT23WS-44 260.6 262.1 1.5 0.13 AT23WS-44C 260.8 262.4 1.7 0.09 AT23WS-44 262.1 263.7 1.5 0.15 AT23WS-44C 262.4 264.0 1.5 0.07 AT23WS-44 263.7 265.2 1.5 0.31 AT23WS-44C 264.0 265.5 1.5 0.23 AT23WS-44 265.2 266.7 1.5 0.54 AT23WS-44C 265.5 267.0 1.5 0.46 AT23WS-44 266.7 268.2 1.5 0.81 AT23WS-44C 267.0 268.7 1.7 11.87 AT23WS-44 268.2 269.8 1.5 0.98 AT23WS-44C 268.7 270.1 1.4 5.93 AT23WS-44 269.8 271.3 1.5 1.35 AT23WS-44C 270.1 271.6 1.5 1.66 AT23WS-44 271.3 272.8 1.5 1.54 AT23WS-44C 271.6 273.1 1.5 0.61 AT23WS-44 272.8 274.3 1.5 8.96 AT23WS-44C 273.1 274.6 1.5 15.0 AT23WS-44 274.3 275.8 1.5 26.33 AT23WS-44C 274.6 275.2 0.6 0.66 AT23WS-44 275.8 277.4 1.5 22.53 AT23WS-44C 275.2 276.2 0.9 1.07 AT23WS-44 277.4 278.9 1.5 17.00 AT23WS-44C 276.2 278.0 1.8 0.64 AT23WS-44 278.9 280.4 1.5 30.20 AT23WS-44C 278.0 279.5 1.5 31.60 AT23WS-44 280.4 281.9 1.5 57.20 AT23WS-44C 279.5 281.0 1.5 15.47 AT23WS-44 281.9 283.5 1.5 34.53 AT23WS-44C 281.0 282.6 1.5 1.01 AT23WS-44 283.5 285.0 1.5 169.80 AT23WS-44C 282.6 284.1 1.5 8.67 AT23WS-44 285.0 286.5 1.5 155.40 AT23WS-44C 284.1 285.6 1.5 5.42 AT23WS-44 286.5 288.0 1.5 48.07 AT23WS-44C 285.6 287.1 1.5 27.4 AT23WS-44 288.0 289.6 1.5 13.40 AT23WS-44C 287.1 288.6 1.5 3.89 AT23WS-44 289.6 291.1 1.5 14.00 AT23WS-44C 288.6 290.2 1.5 2.54 AT23WS-44 291.1 292.6 1.5 6.68 AT23WS-44C 290.2 291.7 1.5 2.83 AT23WS-44 292.6 294.1 1.5 12.13 AT23WS-44C 291.7 293.2 1.5 6.21 AT23WS-44 294.1 295.7 1.5 18.20 AT23WS-44C 293.2 295.0 1.8 5.47 AT23WS-44 295.7 297.2 1.5 13.80 AT23WS-44C 295.0 296.9 1.8 12.47 AT23WS-44 297.2 298.7 1.5 11.33 AT23WS-44C 296.9 298.9 2.0 5.83 AT23WS-44 298.7 300.2 1.5 13.40 AT23WS-44C 298.9 299.9 1.1 7.67 AT23WS-44 300.2 301.8 1.5 20.00 AT23WS-44C 299.9 301.8 1.8 34.20 AT23WS-44 301.8 303.3 1.5 25.73 AT23WS-44C 301.8 302.8 1.1 10.53 AT23WS-44 303.3 304.8 1.5 8.11 AT23WS-44C 302.8 305.4 2.6 6.66 AT23WS-44 304.8 306.3 1.5 7.41 AT23WS-44C 305.4 305.9 0.5 NS AT23WS-44 306.3 307.9 1.5 2.38 AT23WS-44C 305.9 307.5 1.7 1.28 AT23WS-44 307.9 309.4 1.5 1.79 AT23WS-44C 307.5 309.4 1.8 1.11 AT23WS-44 309.4 310.9 1.5 1.67 AT23WS-44C 309.4 310.9 1.5 1.58 AT23WS-44 310.9 312.4 1.5 0.88 AT23WS-44C 310.9 311.5 0.6 1.07 AT23WS-44 312.4 313.9 1.5 1.29 AT23WS-44C 311.5 313.0 1.5 2.12 AT23WS-44 313.9 315.5 1.5 1.22 AT23WS-44C 313.0 314.7 1.7 2.40 AT23WS-44 315.5 317.0 1.5 6.38 AT23WS-44C 314.7 315.9 1.2 2.00 AT23WS-44 317.0 318.5 1.5 6.81 AT23WS-44C 315.9 317.6 1.7 1.08 AT23WS-44 318.5 320.0 1.5 2.01 AT23WS-44C 317.6 319.1 1.5 0.27 AT23WS-44 320.0 321.6 1.5 2.09 AT23WS-44C 319.1 320.3 1.2 0.58 AT23WS-44 321.6 323.1 1.5 1.39 AT23WS-44C 320.3 321.6 1.2 0.74 AT23WS-44 323.1 324.6 1.5 0.20 AT23WS-44C 321.6 323.1 1.5 0.27 AT23WS-44 324.6 326.1 1.5 0.29 AT23WS-44C 323.1 324.6 1.5 3.80

Table 2. Comparative assay table for results from AT23WS-44C and AT23WS-44 demonstrating a similar thick sequence of mineralization between both holes as well as similar elevations for high-grade Au mineralization. "NS" denotes intervals

with no sample recovered.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Section Line AT23WS-44C*+ 218.0 324.7 106.7 3.95 58.7 15N(3) Includes 267.1 305.5 38.4 9.39 17.8 15N(3) AT23WS-052* 213.4 336.9 123.5 2.29 23.0 15N(3) Includes 272.9 307.9 35.1 5.24 66.3 15N(3) AT23WS-046* 301.8 332.36 30.5 3.01 18.5 15N(3) Includes 304.9 311.0 6.1 9.55 23.9 15N(3) AT23WS-49* 164.6 292.7 128.1 0.39 4.7 15N(3) AT23WS-55* 199.7 347.6 147.9 0.62 5.3 15N(3) AT23WS-75* 198.2 306.4 108.2 0.62 7.6 15N(3) AT22WS-5T* 201.2 222.9 21.6 0.82 6.9 15N(3) AT23WS-56* 196.6 291.2 94.5 1.55 27.7 14N(2) AT23NS-123 161.6 196.6 35.1 0.52 12.9 14N(2) AT23WS-40* 332.3 359.8 27.4 0.72 8.3 14N(2)

Table 3. All newly reported holes on sections 22-15N(3) and 14N(2). This hole is interpreted to have intersected a sub vertical feeder zone cutting through a flat-lying horizon of mineralization that generally dips westward ; true mineralized thickness in vertical holes is estimated between 85% and 95% of reported drill intercept length

thickness, see detailed interpretation section and accompanying discussion below. * Denotes holes that bottomed in mineralization. + Denotes core hole.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Section Line AT24WS-83 387.1 429.8 42.7 4.67 25.3 15N(3) Includes 408.4 426.7 18.3 7.94 18.3 15N(3) AT24WS-84* 448.0 458.7 10.7 3.92 14.03 15N(3) AT23WS-44 214.9 323.2 108.2 11.65 17.4 15N(3) Includes 274.4 303.4 29.0 37.18 34.4 15N(3) Includes 283.5 286.6 3.0 162.6 15.6 15N(3) AT23WS-25A* 318.6 343.0 24.4 1.19 11.7 15N(3) AT23WS-41 335.4 358.2 22.9 0.29 15.1 15N(3) AT23WS-22 288.0 330.8 42.8 5.64 6.7 15N(3) Includes 292.7 300.3 7.6 28.5 10.7 15N(3) AT23WS-21 280.5 343.0 62.5 0.31 3.3 15N(3) AT22WS-4 279.0 346.0 67.0 2.07 12.1 15N(3) Includes 317.1 333.8 16.7 3.63 12.6 15N(3) AT23WS-20 275.9 337.0 61.1 3.04 21.4 15N(3) Includes 286.6 291.2 4.6 15.84 19.8 15N(3) AT23WS-5C 207.3 320.0 112.7 1.08 14.8 15N(3) AT23NS-104 198.2 244.0 45.8 0.35 5.0 15N(3) AT23NS-103 192.1 202.7 10.6 0.37 3.4 15N(3) AT23NS-102 129.5 141.8 12.3 0.41 23.4 15N(3) And 166.2 190.5 24.3 0.40 5.2 15N(3) AT23NS-101 71.6 111.3 39.7 0.17 19.1 15N(3) AT23NS-105 282.0 343.0 61.0 1.09 5.7 14N(2) Includes 294.2 295.7 1.5 10.92 9.5 14N(2) AT23WS-34* 205.8 320.1 114.3 1.74 13.8 14N(2) AT22WS-6* 202.7 314.0 111.3 0.56 8.3 14N(2) AT22WS-7 211.9 306.4 94.5 0.59 10.1 14N(2) AT22WS-11* 193.6 283.5 89.9 1.05 19.1 14N(2) AT22WS-10A 199.7 228.7 29.0 0.69 15.1 14N(2) AT22NS-30 0.0 140.2 140.2 <0.07 <0.5 14N(2) AT22NS-31 62.5 71.6 9.1 0.41 21.6 14N(2) AT22RC-20^ 109.8 128.0 18.3 0.54 12.4 14N(2) AT22RC-21^ 9.1 13.7 4.6 0.25 1.00 14N(2) AT22RC-15^ 54.9 97.6 42.7 0.25 20.7 14N(2) AT21-15 24.4 53.4 22.9 0.44 32.3 14N(2) AT21-18 0.0 3.0 3 0.15 18.1 14N(2) AT21-18B^ 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.13 22.9 14N(2) AT21-19 16.8 19.8 3 0.14 5.1 14N(2)

Table 4. Previously released holes on Sections 22-15N(3) and 22-14N(2). AT series holes all drilled by Nevada King from 2021 to 2023. Mineralization occurs along sub-horizontal horizons generally dipping gently westward; true mineralized thickness in vertical holes is estimated between 85% and 95% of reported drill intercept length. * Denotes holes that bottomed in mineralization. ^ Denotes angled holes.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) DHRI-11-NRC4 317.1 353.7 36.6 1.71 6.8 KR98-21*^ 242.4 262.2 19.8 1.19 1.6 DHRI-11-7C* 202.7 293.0 90.2 0.97 25.4 DHRI-12-MRC4* 272.9 295.7 22.9 3.27 3.6 DHRI-15-LRC1 208.8 311.0 102.1 1.66 8.9 DHRI-15-LRC2 275.9 309.5 33.5 0.28 <0.5

Table 5 : Historical holes used in Section 22-15N(3) and 22-14N(2). KR98 series hole was drilled by Kinross in 1998. DHRI series hole was drilled by Meadow Bay in 2011, 2012, and 2015. Mineralization occurs along flat-lying horizons generally dipping gently westward; true mineralized thickness in vertical holes is estimated to be between 85% and 95% of reported drill intercept length. * Denotes holes that bottomed in mineralization. ^ Denotes angled holes.

QA/QC Protocols

All RC samples from the Atlanta Project are taken at 1.5m intervals, split at the drill site and placed in cloth and plastic bags utilizing a nominal 2kg sample weight. Certified Reference Material (CRM) standards, blanks, and blind duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on-site on a one-in-twenty sample basis, meaning all three control inserts are included in each 20-sample group. Samples are shipped by a local contractor in large sample shipping crates directly to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada, with full custody being maintained at all times. At American Assay Lab, samples were weighed then crushed to 75% passing 2mm and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns in order to produce a 300g pulverized split. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid + boric acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-OES analysis. Gold assays are initially run using 30-gram samples by lead fire assay with an OES finish to a 0.003 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. Silver samples that run greater than 100ppm are also finished gravimetrically. Every sample is also run though cyanide leach for gold with an ICP-OES finish. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ").

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ).

Resource Category Tonnes (000s) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au

Oz Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag

Oz Measured 4,130 1.51 200,000 14.0 1,860,000 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260,000 10.6 2,360,000 Measured + Indicated 11,000 1.30 460,000 11.9 4,220,000 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142,000 7.3 1,240,000

Table 6. NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine

Please see the Company's website at

.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Nevada King, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans and the Company's ability to potentially expand mineral resources and the impact thereon. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Nevada King Gold Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED