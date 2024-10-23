Bizequity Announces Integration With Intuit's Quickbooks Online To Simplify Business Valuations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Innovative Integration Enables On-Demand, Cost-Effective Valuation Services Powered by Data From Intuit

QuickBooks

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizEquity®, a global leader in business valuation solutions, today announced a significant integration with QuickBooks® from Intuit®, the premier management software for small and medium-sized businesses.

With the integration between QuickBooks® and BizEquity®, business leaders and advisors can generate accurate, on-demand business valuations within the BizEquity Valuation populated by data sourced directly from their QuickBooks accounts, saving them the time and effort of populating BizEquity's patented seven-step valuation process manually.

"At BizEquity, we are committed to making business valuations accessible, affordable, and simple for all business owners and their advisors," said James Barnes, CTO of BizEquity. "Our integration with QuickBooks from Intuit represents a significant leap forward in achieving this mission. By leveraging QuickBooks' robust financial data, our users can generate precise, comprehensive valuations with both speed and precision."

The new time-saving integration allows users of both systems to start a BizEquity business valuation using data already available in their QuickBooks account. This one-step setup eliminates the need for manual data entry, ensuring that valuations are based on the most current and accurate financial information. The seamless connection between the platforms enhances user experience and efficiency, providing immediate access to vital valuation insights.

The integration is a continuation of BizEquity's efforts to make valuations more accessible and actionable for business leaders and the advisors who serve them.

For more information visit bizequity/intuit-quickbooks-integration

SOURCE BizEquity

