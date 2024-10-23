Kura Oncology To Present New Data Supporting Combination Of KO-2806 With KRAS G12C And Pan-RAS Inhibitors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – New preclinical data to be presented at EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics –

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the of cancer, today announced the upcoming presentation of new preclinical data supporting the combination of its next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI) KO-2806 with targeted therapies, including KRASG12C inhibitors and pan-RAS inhibitors, at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain.

“We look forward to presenting an update to our growing body of preclinical and clinical data that demonstrate the potential of KO-2806 as a companion therapeutic to augment the antitumor activities of KRASG12C and pan-RAS inhibitors,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology.“These findings support the promising therapeutic strategy of blunting the effects of innate and adaptive resistance to targeted agents to treat cancers driven by KRAS mutations, including KRASG12C non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and KRAS-mutant colorectal cancers. If successful, we believe KO-2806 could drive enhanced antitumor activity and become a combination partner to multiple targeted therapies in large solid tumor indications.”

Details for the session titles and information for the two abstracts are listed below. Copies of the presentations will be available in the Posters and Presentations section on Kura's website following presentation at the conference.

KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, re-sensitizes KRAS G12C NSCLC tumors to KRAS G12C mutant-specific inhibitors through mTOR signaling inhibition

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 25, 2024; 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET

Session and Location: Drug Resistance and Modifiers, Exhibition Hall

Poster Number: PB376

The next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor KO-2806 sensitizes colorectal cancers to pan-RAS inhibition

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 25, 2024; 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET

Session and Location: Drug Resistance and Modifiers, Exhibition Hall

Poster Number: PB378

About KO-2806

KO-2806 is a next-generation inhibitor of farnesyl transferase designed to improve upon the potency, pharmacokinetic and physicochemical properties of earlier FTI drug candidates. At the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, Kura presented preclinical data supporting the rationale for combining KO-2806 with distinct classes of targeted therapies, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors, KRASG12C inhibitors and KRASG12D inhibitors. Kura is evaluating KO-2806 in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (FIT-001) as a monotherapy, in combination with cabozantinib in clear cell renal cell carcinoma and in combination with adagrasib in KRASG12C NSCLC. Additional information about clinical trials for KO-2806 can be found at #farnesyl-transferase-inhibitor .

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company's pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) NPM1-mutant AML. Kura has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in R/R NPM1-mutant AML (KOMET-001). The Company is also conducting a series of clinical trials to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in newly diagnosed and R/R NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML. Kura is evaluating KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with targeted therapies (FIT-001). Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (KURRENT-HN). For additional information, please visit Kura's website at and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the therapeutic potential of KO-2806, potential benefits of combining KO-2806 with targeted therapies, and progress of the KO-2806 program and clinical trials. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, applications and other interactions with regulatory bodies, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“promise,”“potential,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“continues,”“designed,”“goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at . Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

