Arbutus To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Provide Corporate Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), (“Arbutus” or the“Company”) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop a functional cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) infection, today announced that it has scheduled its third quarter 2024 results and corporate update for Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The schedule for the press release and call/webcast are as follows:

. Q3 2024 Press Release: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET . Q3 2024 Conference Call/Webcast: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. ET

To dial-in for the conference call by phone, please register using the following link: Registration Link . A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at .

An archived webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics with distinct mechanisms of action, which can potentially be combined to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV). We believe the key to success in developing a functional cure involves suppressing HBV DNA, reducing surface antigen, and boosting HBV-specific immune responses. Our pipeline of internally developed, proprietary compounds includes an RNAi therapeutic, imdusiran (AB-729), and an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101. Imdusiran has generated meaningful clinical data demonstrating an impact on both surface antigen reduction and reawakening of the HBV-specific immune response. Imdusiran is currently in two Phase 2a combination clinical trials. AB-101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. For more information, visit .

