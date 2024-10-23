Quadrant Unveils Free Dark Web Reports Revealing A Company's Leaked Information And Credentials Sitting On The Dark Web

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quadrant Unveils Free Dark Web Reports

Reports Enable Organizations To Understand Their Threat Profile And Take Proactive Measures Against Exposure

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quadrant Information Security (Quadrant), a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions, proudly announces the availability of its Free Dark Web Reports . These supplemental reports offer organizations critical insights into compromised credentials and leaked information on the Dark Web and actionable advice on how to address them.Quadrant's Free Dark Web Reports provide a proactive solution for identifying and addressing compromised credentials related to specific organizations. This service lets customers access monthly reports highlighting any newly discovered leaked information. These reports enable organizations to take swift action to secure their environments, such as enforcing password resets or enhancing security policies.For a limited time, Quadrant is extending this service to non-customers, offering free reports to organizations with 5,000 employees or fewer. All reports ensure privacy by redacting sensitive passwords to comply with regulatory requirements.“Many security leaders are shocked to see the sheer amount of compromised data sitting on the Dark Web related to their organization," said Jeff Foresman, President of Services at Quadrant. "This proactive discovery of compromised credentials helps companies avoid expensive breaches and data loss. These reports are informational and directly useful for implementing better security measures.”Benefits of Quadrant's Free Dark Web Reports:-Proactive Risk Mitigation: Early detection of compromised credentials allows organizations to enforce password resets and implement security measures to prevent breaches.-Protection of High-Risk Users: The service identifies users most vulnerable to phishing or credential harvesting attacks, enabling organizations to prioritize defensive strategies.-Actionable Insights: The reports provide detailed, actionable insights that can immediately strengthen an organization's defenses by incorporating them into its security strategy.With the rise in credential-based attacks, having visibility into the Dark Web is now more critical than ever. Quadrant's Free Dark Web Reports are essential for organizations to avoid threats and protect their most vulnerable assets. Organizations can request a free Dark Web Report at .About Quadrant Information SecurityQuadrant is a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution provider positioned at the nexus of advanced security technology and skilled human expertise. By integrating top-tier security tools with exceptional talent, Quadrant offers a comprehensive approach to safeguarding its clients' environments. In addition to its technical expertise and cutting-edge solutions, Quadrant is deeply committed to its clients' well-being. Ensuring their safety is not just a priority but the guiding principle driving its mission.###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

