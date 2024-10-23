Beautinow Expands Into Make-Up, Becoming A Comprehensive Beauty Destination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beautinow, known as a leading retailer of niche fragrances, announces its expansion into make-up products.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beautinow .com, known as a leading online retailer of niche fragrances, announces its expansion into make-up products. This strategic move supports Beautinow's ambition to evolve into a one-stop beauty destination, offering a comprehensive array of products to beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

"We aim to become a one-stop shop for anything beauty," says Beautinow, and adds: "Beautinow has become successful in curating luxury niche fragrances and offering them at the lowest prices. We aim to replicate this success in the make-up product category."

Building on its foundation of excellence in the fragrance industry, Beautinow recently launched a selection of make-up products from renowned brands such as Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, Lancome, and Laura Mercier. Plans are underway to introduce additional prestigious brands throughout the remainder of this year.

According to Statista, the global Beauty & Personal Care market is projected to generate a revenue of US$648.60 billion in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 3.11% (CAGR 2024-2029). The flourishing market, where online sales are expected to contribute 35.0% of total revenue by 2024, presents an advantageous backdrop for Beautinow's expansion.

"Social media has revolutionized the beauty industry by driving makeup trends and fueling demand like never before," says Beautinow. "Platforms like Instagram and TikTok allow beauty enthusiasts to share cutting-edge looks, inspiring consumers worldwide to experiment with new products. This shift not only influences consumer purchasing habits but also empowers brands to connect directly with their audience, shaping the future of beauty."

Enhancing its portfolio, Beautinow remains committed to offering unbeatable prices and an unparalleled shopping experience. Customers can expect the same level of expert curation and dedication to quality as they explore this new make-up range. Customers can anticipate the high quality and affordability that Beautinow is famous for, along with exclusive offers available solely to newsletter subscribers and members of its WhatsApp community.

H. Dai

Beautinow B.V

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.