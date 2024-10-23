University Of Arizona Law Unveils State-Of-The-Art Courtrooms As Part Of $4.9 Million 'A New Day In Court' Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UA Law students simulate a mock trial inside the newly renovated Kevin R. Boyle Courtroom during the 'A New Day in Court' Ribbon Cutting Celebration.

Court is now in session!

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, October 18, the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law proudly unveiled its newly constructed, state-of-the-art courtrooms, classroom and lobby spaces, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing“A New Day in Court” advocacy initiative. These 100% donor-funded renovations will enable students to hone their advocacy skills in a realistic and immersive setting, bridging the gap between classroom learning and real trial experiences.“It's wonderful to be together to celebrate a momentous occasion-to unveil some extraordinary spaces-spaces that now sit, literally and figuratively, at the heart of our law school,” said Marc Miller, Dean and Ralph W. Bilby Professor.“These spaces will shape our students, their education, and through them, our future.”Launched in 2017, the project's centerpiece is the newly renovated courtrooms, classroom and lobby, which represents the first major phase of the initiative. It also includes the renaming of the program to the Thomas Mauet Advocacy Program in honor of Professor Emeritus and renowned trial expert Thomas Mauet, who directed the Advocacy program until his retirement in 2016.Speaking at the event, Mauet noted,“The best thing that ever happened to me was I came to Arizona, and I met lawyers who were willing to devote their time to make the Trial Advocacy program something special. I've not seen that elsewhere, so kudos to all of you. The graduates and supporters of the law school who made this a special place for me. For forty-three years I couldn't have had a better time.”The College's original trial courtroom has been transformed into a fully modernized space equipped with cutting-edge technology. This state-of-the-art courtroom, now known as the Kevin R. Boyle Courtroom after alum Kevin R. Boyle ('97), features professional-grade presentation, recording and streaming capabilities, allowing students to simulate real-world trials. The addition of a 12-seat jury box and witness stand creates an authentic courtroom environment, while the 50-seat viewing gallery offers ample space for peers, faculty and visitors to observe proceedings. Just off the courtroom lies the Snell & Wilmer Jury Conference Room, a new dual-purpose jury deliberation/conference room that will allow students to observe deliberations and gain strategic insights.The adjacent appellate courtroom has also been completely reimagined to serve multiple purposes. The newly named J. Michael Hennigan Courtroom is designed to function both as a traditional courtroom and an interactive classroom, and now includes a judge's bench that seats up to five judges and a 36-seat viewing gallery. The flexible design accommodates moot court sessions, appellate hearings, and a variety of instructional activities.Beyond the courtrooms, the renovated Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian Lobby now includes ample study areas with a view of both courtrooms thanks to the floor-to-ceiling walls of smart glass that shifts from transparent to opaque with the touch of a button. And the Boyle Family Bear Down Room will serve as a group workspace, where students can engage in collaborative learning.“The judiciary's effectiveness lies in its ability to exercise proper judgment, not through power or force, but through wisdom,” remarked John Arnold, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer of the University of Arizona.“This room, this place, and this college-married with the guidance of our faculty and the drive of our brilliant students-will cultivate the judgment necessary to uphold the rule of law for generations to come.”Phyllis Hennigan, a key donor and wife of the late J. Michael Hennigan ('70), spoke on behalf of the project's donors, celebrating the group's collective passion for the law school.“On behalf of all the donors who share Mike's love for this place, we know generations of lawyers to come will be inspired within and beyond these walls ensuring the ongoing growth of the reputation of this university so that everyone can recognize what we all know: That this program is special.”Following the remarks, the Student Bar Association President, Maelene Rosales, led the ribbon-cutting with dozens of alums, donors and legal community members joining her.The College raised $4.9 million, thanks to the generosity of nearly 150 donors, to complete the construction with plans to raise additional funds to support an endowed chair of advocacy, a professorship and a fund for student experiential activities.

