Pears To Participate In The Third Annual Plan ₿ Forum

- Holepunch CEO, Mathias Buus MadsenLUGANO, SWITZERLAND, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pears To Participate In The Third Annual Plan ₿ ForumForum Brings Together Key Players to Envision the Future of Finance, Technology & Freedom of SpeechPear Runtime , the groundbreaking open-source peer-to-peer live data protocol created by Holepunch, has announced that it will participate in the Plan ₿ Forum in Lugano Switzerland on October 25th and 26th.Pear Runtime and Keet are official sponsors of the Forum, and will host several masterclasses focused on the Pear Runtime platform, which enables app developers to create cost-efficient, scalable, and secure apps with no infrastructure costs.Plan ₿ Forum is the premier Bitcoin conference, bringing together world leaders, technologists, and entrepreneurs to discuss Bitcoin adoption, economics, financial freedom, and freedom of speech.Speakers will include Stella Assange, Nick Szabo, Adam Back, Michele Foletti, Elizabeth Stark, Jack Mallers, Samson Mow, Jimmy Song and other key leaders in the sector. Holepunch CSO Paolo Ardoino will deliver a keynote address, sharing the team's bold vision for a truly free and open Internet.As a staunch advocate for Free and Open Source Software development, Plan ₿ actively supports the community and developers and has provided a limited number of complimentary tickets for FOSS developers to attend the conference.“Our vision is a world in which anyone with an idea can build a scalable global business using little more than a laptop, leveraging Pear Runtime's pure peer-to-peer open-source infrastructure to reach millions of users without servers or other expensive infrastructure,” said Holepunch's CEO, Mathias Buus Madsen.“We are pleased to participate in the Plan ₿ Forum, and are completely aligned in this mission. Plan ₿ Forum was born from many of the same goals that drive Pear Runtime: freedom of speech and financial freedom.”Plan ₿ Forum will be also be hosting a conference in El Salvador on January 30 and 31, 2025. Speakers in El Salvador include Stella Assange, Paolo Ardoino, Adam Black, Carla Bitcoin, Knut Svanholm, Stephan Livera and many others. For the full visit .About HolepunchHolepunch is an innovative P2P infrastructure company focused on creating serverless applications such as Keet, the p2p chat app. Holepunch also created Pear Runtime, a combined peer-to-peer runtime, development and deployment tool that allows people to build and share unstoppable P2P applications.About Pear RuntimePear Runtime is the first open-source interoperable peer-to-peer live data protocol that enables app developers to create cost-efficient, scalable, and secure apps with no infrastructure costs. Pear Runtime will unleash a host of developers to disrupt legacy Web2 projects, all without servers and with zero infrastructure cost.Pear Runtime was created by a mission-driven team that values privacy, scalability, and freedom above all else. Visit to access the Pear Runtime open-source interoperable peer-to-peer live data protocol.

