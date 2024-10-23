Julie Meates Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Mindset Matters,” Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Julie Meates

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of“Mindset Matters”, co-authored by Julie Meates, the esteemed Jack Canfield, and other leading professionals from around the world. The has reached an extraordinary milestone by attaining Best-Seller status since its launch on August 8, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

At the core of this achievement is Julie Meates chapter, "Matters Of The Mind and Heart". Julie's story explores the profound connection between mindset and the ability to cultivate love and empathy. Julie reflects on how, in a world fraught with conflict and adversity, the choice to embrace positivity and care can transform our personal and collective experiences, fostering healing and connection amidst chaos.

Meet Julie Meates:

Hailing from New Zealand, Julie Meates is not just a humanitarian but a beacon of positivity, striving to infuse more peace, kindness, and love into our world. Family lies at the heart of her journey; married with three children and a large extended family.

Commencing her career as an educator, Julie's fervor for holistic well-being led her to qualify as a social worker and counselor. Today, she serves as a barrister and solicitor, actively pursuing post-graduate studies in education and health. Her dedication to community welfare shines through her extensive volunteerism, rooted in the belief of paying kindness forward.

In 2002, Julie co-founded the Fulfil A Dream Foundation, a visionary initiative aimed at fostering strong families, vibrant communities, and insightful leadership by uniting luminaries from diverse fields. She also chaired the indigenous Maori learning center, Kohanga Reo.

A seven-time Best-Selling Author, Julie's literary contributions include collaborations with renowned figures like Brian Tracy, Dick Vitale, and Lisa Nichols. Her books support various causes, including the fight against human trafficking, slavery and many others.

Julie's impact transcends literature; she has lent her talents to notable film productions and has graced the screens of esteemed television shows, garnering acclaim for her work in community justice and her involvement with global initiatives.

An unwavering advocate for societal progress, Julie has volunteered with numerous organizations, from Women's Refuge to homelessness initiatives, and Women of Hope, leaving an indelible mark on every community she touches.

Julie Meates epitomizes compassionate leadership, empowering individuals from all walks of life to pursue their aspirations.

To order your copy of Mindset Matters please visit HERE .

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.