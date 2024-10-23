عربي


Ionis To Hold Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Webcast


10/23/2024 7:16:27 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Webcast scheduled for Wednesday, November 6 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS ) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, November 6th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results.

The webcast may be accessed at . A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has five marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and other areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis
and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Investor Contact:
D. Wade Walke, Ph.D.
– [email protected]
– 760-603-2331

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Media Contact:
Hayley Soffer
– [email protected] – 760-603-4679

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

PR Newswire

