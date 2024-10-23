(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xenotransplantation Global Report 2024

The Business Research Company's Xenotransplantation Market Trends And Analysis: Projections, Size, And Key Insights 2024-2033

The xenotransplantation market has seen significant growth in recent years, increasing from $13.48 billion in 2023 to $14.58 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rising demand for organ transplants, advancements in animal breeding, clinical trials, progress in regulatory approvals, and improvements in surgical techniques.

The xenotransplantation market is expected to maintain its robust growth, reaching $19.96 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in global healthcare infrastructure, public funding, telemedicine, shifts in public perception and acceptance, and the utilization of AI. Key trends for the forecast period include personalized xenotransplantation, multi-organ transplants, integration with precision medicine, long-term monitoring solutions, and the application of blockchain technology.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Xenotransplantation Market?

The rising demand for tissue and organ transplantation is projected to drive the growth of the xenotransplantation market. Hereditary disorders such as polycystic kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, or heart failure can necessitate organ transplants for many individuals. This high demand has resulted in a shortage of available organs. Xenotransplantation addresses this issue by utilizing nonhuman organs as an alternative to human organs.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Xenotransplantation Market?

Key players in the market include Novartis AG, Moderna Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, United Therapeutics, Preservation Solutions, OrganOX Limited, Innovent Biologics, VivaBiome, Talaris Therapeutics, TransMedic Inc., Sirnaomics, Sernova Corp, Nova Lung, Viela Bio, Recombinetics, Tissue Regenix, TissueGene, SAB Biotherapeutics, eGenesis, OrphoMed, Revivicor, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals.

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Xenotransplantation Market?

Leading companies in the market are launching new technologies, including preservation technology, to enhance preservation methods and efficiency for delicate organs. Preservation technology includes various tools and methodologies designed to safeguard and maintain the integrity of valuable items, information, or environments over time.

How Is the Global Xenotransplantation Market Segmented?

1) By Products: Organ Preservation Solutions, Transplant Diagnostics, Tissue Products

2) By Treatment: Analgesic, Immunosuppressant, Other Treatments

3) By Applications: Heart, Kidney, Other Organs

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Transplant Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Xenotransplantation Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the xenotransplantation global market in 2023. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Xenotransplantation Market Definition and Overview

Xenotransplantation is a procedure that involves the transplantation, implantation, or infusion of live nonhuman animal cells, tissues, or organs into a human recipient. It also includes the transplantation, implantation, or infusion of human body fluids, cells, tissues, or organs that have been in contact with living nonhuman animal cells, tissues, or organs ex vivo.

