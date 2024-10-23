Saddening And Unfortunate: BJP Condemns Tussle At Jamia Campus During Diwali Festivities

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday condemned the recent altercation and scuffle at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and termed it "saddening and unfortunate."

Speaking to IANS on the fracas between two group of students over rangoli celebrations, Tarun Chugh said, "Diwali is celebrated worldwide as a major Indian festival, such incidents in a prestigious educational campus are saddening."

He demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Last evening, a tussle broke out at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia Institute as two groups of students clashed over Diwali celebrations inside the campus. The altercation occurred during rangoli-making festivities. Police were deployed outside the university after the clashes but no formal complaints were filed either by the college administration or any student regarding the noisy chaos.

According to the University authorities, the situation was brought under control within hours of chaos and confrontation.

Speaking on other matters, Tarun Chugh launched sharp critique of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal on his false promises and Priyanka Gandhi's electoral politics debut.

"Why Kejriwal didn't present a report on his ten years in office, regarding efforts to curb pollution. Instead of blaming others, Kejriwal should answer why nothing substantial has been done to tackle pollution. The public demands accountability," he said.

The BJP leader also criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination from Wayanad, accusing the Congress of dynastic politics. He said that Priyanka and her husband had ignored Wayanad during the floods but now have reached Wayanad to reap electoral dividends.

The BJP leader also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the re-opening the Kartarpur Corridor and extending its duration by five years.

"Whether it's removing GST on langar or supporting the Sikh community, PM Modi has always stood with us," the BJP leader said, appreciating government's continuous steps towards honouring Sikh traditions.