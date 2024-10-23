Disciplinary Committee Of J & K Cong Holds Meeting On Electoral Debacle

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO file photo

Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Committee's disciplinary panel held a crucial meeting on Wednesday on the recent electoral debacle in the Jammu region.

A detailed report on“indiscipline” and recent electoral outcomes would be prepared and submitted to the Congress president, according to a party spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaired by former Mula Ram, the meeting of the disciplinary committee focused on the party's internal challenges and their impact on recent electoral performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to addressing these issues in a constructive manner,” the spokesperson said and emphasised the need for a“unified approach” to strengthen party cohesion.

Members engaged in an in-depth discussion on the factors contributing to indiscipline, stressing the importance of party members adhering to core values, he said.

Read Also Despicable Act Of Targeted Violence Won't Deter India In Building Infra Projects In J&K: Cong Assembly Poll Debacle Triggers Debate Over Karra's Appointment As J&K Congress Chief

The recent election results were also scrutinised, with the committee identifying specific areas for improvement.“Our electoral performance requires a thorough analysis so that we can prepare better for future contests,” he said.

The meeting is the first of several planned discussions aimed at formulating recommendations to resolve these challenges.

“A follow-up meeting will take place tomorrow for further deliberation. After these discussions, the committee will prepare a comprehensive report to be presented to the party president,”the spokesperson said said.

“The unity and discipline of our party are of utmost importance as we move forward,” said another committee member.“This process will help us stay aligned with our goals and better face the challenges ahead.”

The attendees included senior leaders Tirlok Singh Bajwa, Thakur Balbir Singh, Surinder Singh Channi, Shahnawaz Choudhary, Fiyaz Ahmed Mir and Dr Audil Farooq Mir (Lasjan).

The individual performance of the Congress in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls hit an all-time low as only one of its 29 candidates managed to win in the Jammu region, while its prominent leaders including two working presidents lost the elections.

The Congress has said the result in the Jammu region was not in accordance with its expectations and detailed feedback would be sought on the debacle.

The Congress, which won six seats in total, fought the elections in a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference (NC) and had fielded 32 candidates, mostly in Jammu region, compared to 51 by the regional party.

Additionally, the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) have each been allocated one seat while both the Congress and NC had a”friendly contest” on five seats.