Two Dead, Four Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J & K's Kishtwar
Date
10/23/2024 7:06:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Srinagar- Two people died and four others got injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Chassoti area of Padder in Kishtwar district, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the vehicle fell into a gorge, resulting in on spot death to two persons and injuries to others.
He said that the injured have been shifted to district hospital Kishtwar for treatment.
