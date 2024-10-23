Two Dead, Four Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J & K's Kishtwar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Srinagar- Two people died and four others got when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Chassoti area of Padder in Kishtwar district, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the vehicle fell into a gorge, resulting in on spot death to two persons and injuries to others.

He said that the injured have been shifted to district hospital Kishtwar for treatment.

