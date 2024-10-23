CME Group Inc. Reports All-Time Record Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income And Adjusted Earnings Per Share For Q3 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Record revenue of $1.6 billion Record quarterly

ADV of 28.3 million contracts - the second consecutive

quarter of volume, open interest growth across every asset class CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group (NASDAQ: CME ) today reported results for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported revenue of $1.6 billion and operating income of $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Net income was $913 million and diluted per common share were $2.50. On an adjusted basis, net income was $977 million and diluted earnings per common share were $2.68. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1 "Q3 2024 was the best quarter in CME Group history, with records across volume, revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share," said Terry Duffy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group. "This marks the second consecutive quarter of volume and open interest increases across every asset class. Our financial product volumes rose 28%, reflecting a 36% jump in interest rates to a record ADV of 14.9 million contracts. This was driven by a 35% rise in SOFR futures to a record ADV of 4.1 million contracts and 31% growth in Treasuries to a record ADV of 8.4 million contracts. In addition, our commodities volume was up 20%, options increased 27% and international ADV was a record 8.4 million contracts." Third-quarter 2024 ADV was a record 28.3 million contracts, including record non-U.S. ADV, with EMEA up 30% and Asia up 28% versus the same period last year.

1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue for third-quarter 2024 totaled $1.3 billion. The total average rate per contract was $0.666. Market data revenue totaled $178 million for third-quarter 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the company had approximately $2.6 billion in cash (including $250 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation, which is included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company paid dividends during the third quarter of approximately $419 million. The company has returned approximately $25.6 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

CME Group will hold a Q&A conference call to discuss third-quarter 2024 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. A live audio webcast of the Q&A call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CME Group's website at href="" rel="nofollow" cmegrou under Events & Presentations. An archived recording will be available for up to two months after the call.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)





September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$





2,322.1

$





2,912.0 Marketable securities

112.3

111.7 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

629.4

535.6 Other current assets (includes $6.5 and $5.2 in restricted cash)

622.0

1,138.4 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

99,457.0

90,192.5 Total current assets

103,142.8

94,890.2 Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

386.2

409.5 Intangible assets-trading products

17,175.3

17,175.3 Intangible assets-other, net

2,892.2

3,050.2 Goodwill

10,514.1

10,495.3 Other assets

3,684.5

3,685.6 Total Assets

$





137,795.1

$





129,706.1 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$







129.9

$







90.6 Short-term debt

749.7

- Other current liabilities

485.2

3,133.8 Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

99,457.0

90,192.5 Total current liabilities

100,821.8

93,416.9 Long-term debt

2,677.7

3,425.4 Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,310.0

5,327.7 Other liabilities

769.4

798.2 Total Liabilities

109,578.9

102,968.2 Total CME Group Shareholders' Equity

28,216.2

26,737.9 Total Liabilities and Equity

$





137,795.1

$





129,706.1

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues















Clearing and transaction fees

$

1,297.1

$

1,085.5

$

3,755.9

$

3,404.0 Market data and information services

178.2

167.6

528.6

496.5 Other

109.1

84.7

320.3

239.1 Total Revenues

1,584.4

1,337.8

4,604.8

4,139.6 Expenses















Compensation and benefits

218.8

205.5

629.5

615.7 Technology

66.6

55.6

190.1

160.2 Professional fees and outside services

31.0

32.2

98.8

108.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles

55.7

57.2

166.4

171.0 Depreciation and amortization

28.2

31.1

87.0

95.3 Licensing and other fee agreements

97.6

79.5

271.4

242.4 Other

62.3

56.5

177.2

174.2 Total Expenses

560.2

517.6

1,620.4

1,567.1 Operating Income

1,024.2

820.2

2,984.4

2,572.5 Non-Operating Income (Expense)















Investment income

1,026.8

1,272.5

3,142.6

4,198.4 Interest and other borrowing costs

(40.2)

(39.6)

(120.2)

(119.7) Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

86.1

76.8

259.7

230.1 Other non-operating income (expense)

(920.0)

(1,155.6)

(2,821.7)

(3,733.7) Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

152.7

154.1

460.4

575.1 Income before Income Taxes

1,176.9

974.3

3,444.8

3,147.6 Income tax provision

264.1

224.1

793.6

736.0 Net Income

$

912.8

$

750.2

$

2,651.2

$

2,411.6 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME

Group

$

901.3

$

740.8

$

2,617.8

$

2,381.3

















Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders

of CME Group:















Basic

$



2.51

$



2.06

$



7.29

$



6.63 Diluted

2.50

2.06

7.27

6.62 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:















Basic

359,400

359,020

359,329

358,965 Diluted

359,989

359,619

359,899

359,448

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Quarterly Operating Statistics





3Q 2023

4Q 2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

3Q 2024 Trading Days

63

63

61

63

64

Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)

CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

3Q 2023

4Q 2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

3Q 2024 Interest rates

10,967

13,348

13,839

12,894

14,881 Equity indexes

6,353

6,922

6,856

6,779

7,407 Foreign exchange

942

1,007

984

1,075

1,089 Energy

2,126

2,158

2,412

2,447

2,571 Agricultural commodities

1,433

1,469

1,596

1,877

1,614 Metals

528

609

675

868

728 Total

22,349

25,513

26,360

25,941

28,289 Venue



















CME Globex

20,838

23,503

23,985

24,143

26,199 Open outcry

713

1,126

1,333

825

1,096 Privately negotiated

797

885

1,043

974

994 Total

22,349

25,513

26,360

25,941

28,289

Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC) (1)

CME Group RPC



Product Line

3Q 2023

4Q 2023

1Q 2024

2Q 2024

3Q 2024 Interest rates

$



0.508

$



0.488

$



0.486

$



0.484

$



0.468 Equity indexes

0.625

0.616

0.641

0.628

0.616 Foreign exchange

0.791

0.806

0.787

0.754

0.744 Energy

1.324

1.338

1.334

1.297

1.246 Agricultural commodities

1.328

1.361

1.356

1.366

1.346 Metals

1.492

1.502

1.556

1.511

1.540 Average RPC

$



0.707

$



0.682

$



0.695

$



0.708

$



0.666























1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.





CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Income

$

912.8

$

750.2

$

2,651.2

$

2,411.6 Restructuring and severance(1)

6.7

12.6

10.3

14.9 Amortization of purchased intangibles(2)

69.3

70.7

206.9

211.3 Strategic transaction-related costs (credits)

-

-

0.8

(2.2) Real estate-related costs (credits)

(1.0)

-

(2.0)

- Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses

4.3

(1.9)

2.2

(0.1) Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments

-

2.0

(11.7)

(71.8) Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on assets

-

-

0.8

0.4 Litigation matters or settlements

1.2

2.0

1.2

2.0 Income tax effect related to above

(16.3)

(17.6)

(41.3)

(28.6) Other income tax items

-

-

1.9

(0.8) Adjusted Net Income

$

977.0

$

818.0

$

2,820.3

$

2,536.7

















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of

CME Group

$

964.7

$

807.8

$

2,784.8

$

2,504.8

















Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:









Basic

$



2.51

$



2.06

$



7.29

$



6.63

Diluted

2.50

2.06

7.27

6.62

















Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:









Basic

$



2.68

$



2.25

$



7.75

$



6.98

Diluted

2.68

2.25

7.74

6.97

















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:

















Basic

359,400

359,020

359,329

358,965

Diluted

359,989

359,619

359,899

359,448 Preferred shares(3)

4,584

4,584

4,584

4,584



1. Includes $5.3 million of compensation expense due to a law change for vacation carryover in 2024. 2. Includes $11.1 million and $33.2 million of amortization of purchased intangibles (net of tax) at OSTTRA and $2.5 million and $7.5 million of amortization of purchased intangibles at S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC in the third quarter and first nine months of 2024. This is reported in Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries on the Consolidated Statements of Income. 3. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights.

