عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FARO To Announce Financial Results For The Third Quarter 2024 On November 6, 2024


10/23/2024 7:05:00 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO ), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced that after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended
September 30, 2024. In conjunction with the release,
Peter Lau, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Horwath, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on
Wednesday, November 6, 2024,
at
4:30 pm. ET.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing +1 800-343-4849 (U.S.) or +1 785-424-1699 (International) and using the passcode FARO. To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at:

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO
 For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit .

SOURCE FARO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN23102024003732001241ID1108810592


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search