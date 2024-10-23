Corero Network Security To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDoSF ), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, is pleased to announce Chief Executive Officer Carl Herberger and Chief Officer Chris Goulden will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

The company will be presenting at the Mello @ the London Investor Show on Friday, 1 November 2024, at 12:00 p.m. B.S.T. at the Novotel London West.

Investors can purchase tickets to Mello @ the London Investor Show via: .



The company will also be for 1:1 meetings at the following virtual event:

Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference

Date: Wednesday and Thursday, November 13-14, 2024

Location: Virtual (registration information here )

Their upcoming conference appearances follow a recent uptick in insider buying and increased investor interest, as the company sees global growth in new customer acquisition, renewals and upgrades after releasing strong H1 2024 results. This momentum reflects continued customer confidence in Corero's SmartWall ONETM

solution to address fast-evolving DDoS security challenges.

"We are looking forward to engaging with the investment community at both the Sidoti and Mello conferences," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "These events provide valuable opportunities for us to share Corero's strategic vision, financial performance, and the growing demand for our DDoS protection solutions. As we continue to expand our presence and drive innovation in the cybersecurity industry, investor dialogue remains a key part of our ongoing success."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF ).

SOURCE Corero Network Security

