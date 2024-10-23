Environmental Testing Market To Surpass $43.6 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major environmental testing participants include Agilent Technologies, ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, SGS SA & TÜV SÜD

The environmental testing market valuation is predicted to reach USD 43.6 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing enforcement of stringent environmental regulations focused on protecting public health and ecosystems. Governments worldwide are implementing policies to monitor air, water, and soil pollutants, with regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Environment Agency leading the charge. These regulations require industries, including manufacturing, mining, and agriculture, to conduct regular environmental assessments and pollutant monitoring, boosting the demand for advanced testing services.

The rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization significantly contributes to the environmental testing market expansion. With rapid industrial growth, particularly in emerging economies, comes increased pollution and environmental degradation, including air, water, and soil contamination. Urbanization exacerbates this by contributing to waste generation and pollution, further emphasizing the need for rigorous environmental monitoring. Governments are tightening regulations to control pollution and protect public health, which is expected to drive further demand for comprehensive testing services across various sectors, including energy, construction, and manufacturing.

The environmental testing market from the water testing segment held the largest share, accounting for over 35% of the market, and is projected to surpass USD 7.5 billion by 2032. Water quality is a critical concern due to the rising pollution levels from industrial waste, agricultural runoff, and urbanization. Regular testing is essential to ensure access to safe drinking water and maintain sustainable water resources for agriculture and industry.

The market is segmented into chromatography, spectroscopy, molecular diagnostics, and others. Chromatography dominated the market in 2023, representing around 43% of the share due to its versatility in detecting a wide range of contaminants across air, water, and soil samples. This technology is particularly efficient in detecting and measuring organic pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pesticides, and hydrocarbons, commonly encountered in environmental testing.

North America led the environmental testing market in 2023 with over 36% of the global share, largely due to strict regulations enforced by the EPA and state agencies. The region is expected to surpass USD 7.5 billion by 2032. High demand for environmental testing services in sectors like agriculture, energy, and waste management, along with ongoing concerns about pollution and hazardous waste, is driving the adoption of advanced testing technologies such as chromatography and molecular diagnostics.

