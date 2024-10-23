Creative Potential: New Study Reveals AI’S Role In Bridging The Gap Between Insights And Creative Impact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plus Company's Statista study,“The 2025 Marketer's Guide to AI and Creative Impact Measurement,” highlights how marketers are using AI to drive creative execution strategies and measure effectiveness

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninety percent of companies acknowledge the importance of tracking creative performance, yet only 36% express they were 'very confident' in their ability to do so effectively, according to Plus Company's Statista study“The 2025 Marketer's Guide to AI and Creative Impact Measurement.” The study will be unveiled at the ANA Masters of Marketing Conference in a session titled“Supercharging Creative Effectiveness With AI: Unlocking the Flywheel of Marketing Impact” in Orlando, Florida.

The study, the second in a two-part series, was conducted with 350 marketing leaders across diverse industries, reveals a high sense of enthusiasm among organization executives in using data to unleash bold creative ideas, but a notable gap in enthusiasm among those responsible for AI implementation in creative processes.

AI is the Catalyst for Creative Transformation

Artificial intelligence presents a significant opportunity to move beyond the traditional silos of strategy, analytics, and content creation. Brands that effectively integrate AI across their entire workflow can make valuable connections between insights and creative, transforming their way of working and driving real business impact. The study reveals that while 89% of respondents view AI as helpful for creative ideation and strategy, only 54% have fully integrated AI into their processes.

“The delay in AI implementation for creative measurement is causing a competitive gap, with companies that embrace AI gaining a significant advantage through real-time feedback and optimized creative strategies,” says Michael Cohen, Global Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Plus Company and report co-author. Cohen added,“data is the language of business, and AI is the translator that helps us understand and act on it in real-time. By leveraging AI, agencies and brands can enhance their creative impact and deliver more meaningful experiences to their customers.”

Addressing the AI Adoption Challenge

The gap in adoption highlights a critical challenge in the industry: although the potential of AI is widely recognized, many marketers struggle to leverage it effectively. The report explores the complexities of AI adoption barriers and addresses the disparity between marketers using AI for specific tasks, such as identifying target audiences, and those who have implemented it comprehensively across their workflows.

“AI democratizes a world of insights and possibility, if we can organize ourselves to wield it,” said Crystalyn Stuart-Loayza, Chief Digital Officer for Citizen Relations and Mekanism, and report co-author.“There have been a lot of point solutions introduced to facilitate how brands reach consumers throughout the marketing lifecycle. This study underscores the importance of integrating AI into the entire creative process to strategically bridge the gap between insights and impactful creative strategies at the systems level.”

