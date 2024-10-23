Third Party Logistics Market To Witness High Growth During The Forecast Period
Introduction
The market of third party logistics (3PL) is anticipated to progress at a decent pace during the forecast year. The third party logistics (3PL) services provide complete control over the meticulous and intricate tasks, such as freight forwarding, fulfillment operations, warehouse management, and inventory forecasting. Additionally, the strong presence of the distribution Network of the service providers drives market growth.
The third party logistics also provide management of demand fluctuations and help the manufacturers to make their products available and generate higher demand prospects in a particular period. The service providers also maintain better warehouse management and help the manufacturers maintain inventory stocks, where the company does not possess any infrastructure facility and serves as a warehouse.
COVID-19 Impact
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, manufacturing has taken a serious hit in terms of the production and demand for the products. The demand for third party logistics (3PL) is also expected to decrease in 2020 and 2021. The disruption in the supply chain and value chain, brief periods of lockdown and shutdown, and restrictions on entering the foreign boundaries hamper the market growth.
Key Highlights
The third party logistics (3PL) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period
North America dominates the market on account of the presence of a third party logistics service providers and manufacturers
Asia-Pacific is projected to procure the fastest pace of growth in the market. China has emerged as a center of product sourcing and a substantial consumer of raw materials. Additionally, the increasing effort made by India and Vietnam to progress in marine transportation and logistics operations drives the market growth
Competitive Players
H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Inc.
FedEx Corporation
Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
BDP International
XPO LogisticsInc
DB Schenker Logistics
Burris Logistics
CEVA Logistics
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
DSV Panalpina A/S
Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. (Nippon Yusen)
UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
Recent Developments
March 2024 - EFL 3PL has launched a flagship Grade A warehousing facility in Bhiwandi, Mumbai, with a USD 5 million investment. This 175,000-square-foot warehouse features advanced logistics technologies, enhancing EFL 3PL's end-to-end logistics solutions. The expansion underscores EFL's commitment to the Indian market, aiming to improve service efficiency and meet diverse client needs.
July 2024 - At the Multimodal event in Birmingham, the UK's premier supply chain conference and logistics expo, Maersk was honored as the distinguished "3PL Company of the Year." A valuable recognition for one of the main products from Maersk's Logistics & Services portfolio, this award recognizes excellence in supply chain management and logistics.
Segmentation
By Mode of Transport
Ground/Roadways Transport
Waterways/ Maritime Transport
Railways Transport
Air Transport
By Industry Vertical
E-commerce and Retail
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Manufacturing
Automotive
By Service
Freight forwarding
Warehousing and Distribution (W&D)
Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)
Value-Added Logistics Services (VALs)
International Transportation Management (ITM)
