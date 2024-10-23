Baba Siddique Murder Case: Haryana Resident Amit Hisamsing Kumar Arrested, 11 Held So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the Baba Siddique murder case, another accused named Amit Hisamsing Kumar has been arrested. The 29-year-old Kumar hails from Nathwan Patti, Kaithal, Haryana. Mumbai Crime Branch informed that Kumar was the 11th person, who has been arrested in the case.



Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, sustaining two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12. Investigators are exploring various motives, such as contract killing, business rivalry, or threats linked to a slum rehabilitation project. Ten people have been arrested, including two suspected shooters, while the main shooter and two conspirators remain at large.





Mumbai Police said on Tuesday that the shooters involved in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique engaged in at least five practice sessions before executing the attack.

They said that the shooters practiced their shooting skills in a forest along the Karjat-Khopoli road.

"The shooters practiced shooting in a forest located on Karjat-Khopoli Road before targeting Baba Siddique. The accused practiced by shooting at a tree in the forest near Palasadari village near a waterfall on Karjat-Khopoli Road," Mumbai Police said.

The police further said that the accused fired between five to ten rounds at a tree in the nearby forest during their practice sessions. "The shooters practiced shooting in September of this year," they added.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police suspended police security guard Shyam Sonawane, who was present with Baba Siddique at the time of the incident.

According to the police, constable Sonawane "did not take any action" against the assailants who fired at Siddique.

"An internal investigation is also ongoing," the police said.