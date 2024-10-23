Teleflex Launches Next-Generation Arrow™ VPS Rhythm™ DLX Device And Navicurve™ Stylet In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced the launch of two new devices in Canada designed to enhance PICC insertion procedures and reduce the chance of complications. The next-generation ArrowTM VPS RhythmTM DLX Device and NaviCurveTM Stylet are engineered to work together to give Vascular Access professionals more efficient and predictable PICC placement.



The next-generation VPS RhythmTM DLX Device provides real-time catheter tip location information by using the patient's cardiac electrical activity. The device is also available with an optional integrated ultrasound featuring a Catheter-to-Vessel ratio tool that promotes standardization in vessel measurement. This device works in concert with the ArrowTM PICC preloaded with the NaviCurveTM Stylet, providing innovative tip navigation/location technologies.

The VPS RhythmTM DLX Device with TipTrackerTM Technology eliminates the need for a confirmatory x-ray when confirmation checklist parameters are met, helping the clinician insert seamlessly through ultrasound vessel assessment, PICC navigation, to final tip confirmation in the lower third of the superior vena cava (SVC).1

Due to the variability of patient vasculature, PICCs can occasionally have difficulty advancing into the SVC on the first attempt. The NaviCurveTM Stylet features an anatomical curve and flexible tip that are designed to self-orient to patient anatomy for enhanced PICC advancement into the SVC for successful insertion.1

Teleflex conducted extensive research with industry-leading Vascular Access professionals to design the enhancements featured in the new VPS RhythmTM DLX Device, NaviCurveTM Stylet, PICCS, and other insertion accessories.

Clinician-inspired updates to the portfolio include:



Integrated ultrasound (optional) to assist with vascular access

Real-time visual catheter navigation, featuring a visualization area twice the size of the BD Sherlock 3CGTM2,3

In benchtop testing, the ArrowTM PICC preloaded with the NaviCurveTM Stylet achieved a 90% drop rate into the lower third of the SVC in a simulated model on the first insertion attempt. This is compared to 0% drop rate with market leading PICC from BD 1 Premium kit components available including one-piece, full-body fenestrated drape, ultrasound probe cover with gel, and 3MTM TegadermTM I.V. Advanced Securement Dressing

“We remain committed to building strong partnerships with clinicians and hospitals in Canada, and in delivering these latest advancements in ArrowTM Catheter Insertion Technology from Teleflex to align with our mutual goal toward zero catheter-related complications. The introduction of our new positioning device and enhanced catheter design complement our proprietary Arrowg+ard Blue AdvanceTM PICC antimicrobial and antithrombogenic protection that reduces thrombus accumulation and the primary pathogens responsible for most healthcare associated infections.4 With critical innovations and comprehensive education and bedside support, we are well suited to be the partner of choice for our customers.” said Lisa Kudlacz, President and General Manager, Teleflex's Vascular Access business unit.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people's lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of ArrowTM, BarrigelTM, DeknatelTM, LMATM, PillingTM, QuikClotTM, RüschTM, UroLiftTM and WeckTM – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit

