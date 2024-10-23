Clean Energy Holdings Offers Market Leading 573MW Solar Asset Sale - West Texas N. Ercot - Target COD May 4Th, 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Established in 2013, Bair Energy is a leading renewable energy assets developer, successfully implementing diverse projects across the USA. BE is marketing the 573MW Jenna Eco-Electric Solar project for the Clean Energy Holdings Platform (CEH).

Project Summary

Spanning an expansive single-owner site, the project is ~1,600 buildable acres.

The Project expects to have completed FIS studies and approvals for Interconnect Agreements before end of Q2 2025, application submitted and in process with Utility and Transmission Provider (TSP).

The Jenna Eco-Electric project offers 573 MW solar asset sale with a projected, and attractive, capacity factor of 32-35%.

The infrastructure includes established roads, state-of-the-art solar panels, solar trackers with prepared PO's pending interest of the final purchaser to utilize established OEM alliance partners through the Clean Energy Holdings Technology and Alliance platform.

Project has confirmed existing open transmission at Point of Interconnect and is located less than 3 miles from the proposed substation.

The Project has achieved all Permitting approvals to begin construction from the County. The project has consistent annual solar production, build-friendly geography (flat consistent soils and does not have public or federal, state lands). The project fundamentals (Scope, Schedule and Budget, and Financial Construct) are well suited for attractive project economics for large developers, investors, off-takers and very well suited for Independent Power Producers and Virtual Power Purchase Agreement interested parties. For all potential buyers, if you are searching for land near the facility to build, for example an AI facility, or would like to add battery storage, and or a data center, etc. those terms and needs could be accommodated and are negotiable in conjunction with the Asset Sale.

Highlights:

Size: 573MWacSubstation: Ercot/Oncor and TSP with local Co-Op.

Interconnect Status: Application for FIS Submitted - target completion before end of Q1-2025

Target COD: Per ERCOT FIS, COD Achievable by May 4th, 2027 Environmental: Desktop geo-tech, critical issues assessment, site characterization complete. No environmental hazards identified.

Capacity Factor: ~33% (ac basis). PVSYST complete 10/1/24 by Third Party Solar OEM

Technology: Renewable Energy and Alliance OEM's and working partners available to continue project through execution and O and M. Long Leads at PO per Buyers Final Decision (ABB, Philadelphia Solar, Gamechange, and Alliance. Critical: PO for transformers is @ 12 months from placement to delivery.

Battery Potential: Up to 200 MW of battery storage as Project option

EPC: Worley, Inc. (preferred)

Power Production: ~1,773,884 MWh/yr

Owner Representatives: Bair Energy LLC and possible PMCM opportunity for Execution, DD, Construction & Operations and Maintenance.

Status

.Full resource control with 40-year operational term lease(s)

.Permitted and approved to go to construction

.All rights-of-way (ROW) secured, and point-of-interconnection agreed with Oncor; POI is <3 miles from production facility

.Available transmission capacity confirmed

.Interconnect application fully submitted and in-process. Expert consulting firm, EPE, advising Project

.Battery storage option: Available.

.Maximum timeline to complete FIS studies for full SGIA approvals: 9 months from 10/2024

.Major long-lead items (e.g. transformers) sourced and available to meet project timelines (12-month delivery from PO placement), buyer“option”.

.Oncor identified Commercial Operations Date (COD): ~May 4th, 2027

RFP's information and asset valuation

Project may be purchased during FIS or post FIS. Additional opportunity for Technology and Alliance partners to provide FEED, Procurement (with leading industry OEM's) and or Detailed Design, Construction through O and M.

1 and Final proposals by December 15th, 2024. Short List December 31, 2024. Decision and Award January 23rd - 28th, 2025 - with definitive documents and finalizing asset sale prior to end of Q1-2025.

For further information or to provide a proposal, please contact the Owner Representatives, Bair Energy, whose information is below:

Contact: ...



About Bair Energy

Bair Energy (BE) is a Program Management and Construction Management firm with a focus on renewable energy projects in both domestic and select international markets. In its PMCM role, Bair Energy manages and coordinates platform concepts with viable projects to take advantage of benefits, like efficiencies of scale, not available to the projects individually. In addition, Bair Energy oversees construction of individual projects. In all roles, Bair Energy has embraced a philosophy for Health, Safety, and Environmental Excellence.

About Clean Energy Holdings

Clean Energy Holdings (CEH) is a renewable energy and technologies Alliance and Platform. CEH is focused on developing, owning, and operating leading edge, innovative and reliable renewable energy facilities. CEH is a vertically integrated turnk-key platform, soup to nuts, with PMCM, OEM and technology Alliance Partners including Bair Energy (PMCM) and ABB, developing and integrating proven technologies for our Energy Complexes. CEH provides turnkey solutions for innovative projects. CEH energy complexes have been carefully selected to lead various State and Regional initiatives aimed to bring cost effective renewable energy and technologies to the United States without relying on tax credits to reach economic perfromance requirements to be financed while focusing on environmental stewardship.

Disclaimer

The information in this communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed transactions or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Bair Energy for

Clean Energy Holdings

+1 541-690-4254

...

