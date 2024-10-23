(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Uzbekistan - Japan Partnership: New Opportunities for ITes Business Development

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Uzbekistan Outsourcing will take take place in Tokyo, with the goal of presenting Uzbekistan's rapidly evolving ITes sector to Japan's business community and emphasizing the country's advantages as a prominent IT hub. This conference will serve as a pivotal event for ITes companies looking to benefit from Uzbekistan's favorable business climate and skilled human capital.Uzbekistan is emerging as a global IT hub, offering international ITes companies unparalleled conditions for growth and market expansion. Government support programs along with tax incentives, create an ideal ecosystem for businesses operating in the IT and outsourcing sectors. Attendees of the conference will have the opportunity to explore Uzbekistan's advanced infrastructure, technological landscape, and workforce capabilities, which collectively positioning the country as an attractive destination for ITes enterprises.One of Uzbekistan's key competitive advantages lies in its young and well-educated population.More than 60% of the country's citizens are under the age of 30, with a literacy rate reaching 99%. The government's focus on education and foreign language acquisition equips Uzbekistan with a pool of qualified professionals who meet international standards. Currently, the workforce in Uzbekistan encompasses 21 million individuals, including over 5 million English speakers and more than 23,000 fluent in Japanese.Moreover, the shared cultural values of Uzbekistan and Japan, combined with the active advancement of technology, establish a unique foundation for bilateral cooperation. This creates a platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, fostering deeper collaboration between the ITes sectors of both nations.Unique Advantages of Uzbekistan's Market on the Global Stage:Strategic Location: Situated at the heart of Eurasia, Uzbekistan provides direct access to key international markets. The country's favorable time zone, with only a 4-hour difference from both Japan and Europe, positions Uzbekistan as a vital bridge for efficient global cooperation and business engagements.Human Capital: Uzbekistan boasts a young, diverse, and multilingual workforce, comprising 21 million individuals of working age, presenting a significant advantage for addressing complex business challenges and successfully executing international projects.Tax Incentives: 0% corporate, social, property, and land tax, along with other attractive benefits for ITes and outsourcing companies, facilitating financial optimization and enabling businesses to allocate resources towards scaling operations.Government Support: Through the ongoing reforms, reduction of administrative barriers, and commitment to openness, Uzbekistan fosters a conducive business environment for ITes companies, offering extensive support programs to boost growth.Extensive ITes Company Network: Partner with over 2,300 member companies of IT Park Uzbekistan and collaborate on the implementation of cutting-edge technologies and business growth initiatives.Uncover the vast potential of Uzbekistan's ITES and outsourcing sectors. This conference offers an excellent opportunity to solidify partnerships and expand your business into global markets.Date and Venue of the Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference: October 31, 2024, Tokyo, Japan, COREDO Muromachi Terrace, 3rd floor, Mitsukoshimae Station, JR Shin Nihonbashi Line.Conference Program15:00-15:50 - Guest Registration. Opening of the Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference.15:50-16:20 - Expanding Outsourcing Opportunities: Presentation of initiatives and opportunities that Uzbekistan offers to IT companies. Talent Development for the Japanese Market.16:20-17:10 - Exploring Uzbekistan's Business Potential. Panel Discussion:“Successful Business Launch in Uzbekistan and Growth Prospects”.17:10-17:20 - Q&A Session17:20-19:00 - Networking and DinnerThis conference is tailored for:Senior executives from ITes and outsourcing companies seeking to expand their presence in the outsourcing sector;Business development managers in search of new avenues for business expansion and outsourcing;FDI consultants, site selection experts, and service companies interested in Uzbekistan's IT and BPO sectors.To register, please submit your application by the provided link.For inquiries or additional information, please contact the event coordinator:Contact Information:Phone: +99894 491 46 36Email: it-parkContact Person: Nodirbek BerdiqobilovIT Park Uzbekistan serves as a facilitator of the country's technology sector, offering some of the best conditions globally for the growth of IT businesses and offshore outsourcing, supported by a 0% tax incentive. IT Park fosters the favorable business environment in Uzbekistan for ITES companies, providing access to country's multilingual talent pool to support businesses in achieving their goals.Follow us for updates on social media:Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

