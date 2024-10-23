Billion-Dollar Race: LIFE AI's Breakthrough As Avalanche's Petabyte-Scale Layer 1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Tuan Cao, Co-Founder of LIFE AI SINGAPORE, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the Avalanche Latam event on October 18 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dr. Tuan Cao, Co-Founder of LIFE AI highlighted the vast opportunities of DeSci in science and how new technologies such as blockchain and AI can be leveraged to create a better future.According to Dr. Tuan Cao, the 20th century witnessed many groundbreaking scientific discoveries, from antibiotics to semiconductors, genetics, modern computers, and the Internet. However, in the 21st century, almost no major scientific breakthrough has had the same impact on daily life, except for GenAI.“The question is whether science has declined, or if we can seek a brighter future through more creative paths. DeSci (Decentralized Science) might be the answer to this century's challenge,” Dr. Tuan Cao remarked.While blockchain projects are often too abstract or heavily theoretical, becoming mere business gimmicks, DeSci offers more practical applications for life. The idea of an equal playing field for all curious minds in science, ready to research anything they are passionate about, promises to open a new chapter for the currently stagnant field of science.However, seven years since the concept of DeSci emerged, no project has yet grown large enough to become a beacon guiding this trend. Dr. Tuan Cao candidly pointed out two main reasons why DeSci, despite its appeal, has yet to make a significant impact.First, most DeSci projects are veering off the track of true science. Many are more focused on finance and fundraising than solving real-world problems. In other words, DeSci is being misused by traders, who are trying to forcefully integrate science with blockchain, rather than using technology to resolve scientific bottlenecks. This has led many people to approach DeSci projects based on the token value, rather than the practical solutions that could change their lives. Dr. Tuan Cao sees this as a crucial challenge that the DeSci sector must address immediately before moving on to larger issues. Taking Worldcoin as an example, changing "Worldcoin" to "World" and upgrading the Orb doesn't fix the real issue. The problem isn't the tech - it's the philosophy. True innovation serves people, not exploits or manipulates them; especially in the underdeveloped world. We don't need a flashy rebrand; we need products that truly add value, not undermine ownership and privacy for financial gain. We need Proof-of-Life rather than Proof-of-Forced-Personhood.The second reason is the technological barrier. While blockchain is a promising technology that could enable major breakthroughs, DeSci requires a specialized blockchain network due to the unique nature of the field. Elaborating on this, Dr. Tuan Cao explained that Bitcoin can be seen as Blockchain 1.0, with a single chain storing individual assets. Then came blockchains like Ethereum and Solana, introducing smart contracts, enabling projects to issue tokens in diverse ways. However, these remain single chains with multiple assets. In contrast, the specific needs of DeSci demand high decentralization and interaction.According to the founder of LIFE AI,“With DeSci, user data must ensure maximum privacy, while scientists need access to a large and accurate database to accelerate research. At the same time, business models require separate chains to comply with legal regulations on sensitive medical data. That's why DeSci needs a flexible blockchain network, allowing different chains to communicate on the same network and exchange assets transparently and at low cost.”Dr. Tuan Cao believes that with these requirements, blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana cannot fully resolve the technological barriers. But with Avalanche's architecture, all the bottlenecks have been removed. On the Avalanche blockchain, LIFE AI has found a way to process 15 petabytes of genetic data to serve healthcare and precision medicine for millions of Asians.15 petabytes of data is also equivalent to about 33.78 trillion pages or 1.06 billion encyclopedias, enough to wrap around the Earth 250,400 times if laid end to end. In computer language (zeros and ones), the length of the data stream could extend beyond the Solar System, even reaching the nearest star outside our system, Proxima Centauri, 4.24 light years away.“These figures demonstrate that 15 petabytes is an enormous amount of data, exceeding conventional processing capacity, and requires powerful technological infrastructure. And we have found the solution on the Avalanche9000 blockchain,” Dr. Tuan Cao shared. He further explained that LIFE AI can now decentralize based on partners' needs: Who has access to which data layer? Who has the right to trade, deploy certain contracts? Everything interacts on the blockchain automatically and transparently, but still remains scientifically and rigorously controlled.Beyond infrastructure, Avalanche also solves a major pain point of current blockchain networks - excessive gas fees. With massive amounts of data and transactions, gas fees can sometimes spiral out of control for projects. However, with Avalanche9000, developers can customize gas fees to zero or create their own tokens to cover fees. Furthermore, with the Proof-of-Life (PoL) mechanism, users benefit directly when they contribute genetic information to the common database and access precision medical services based on their encrypted personal data.Dr. Tuan Cao emphasized that traditional science has been under pressure for decades, unable to produce the same level of breakthroughs as in the past century. But with the readiness of new technologies like AI, blockchain, and creative, fresh approaches from projects like LIFE AI, DeSci is sure to be the next big push and the well-deserved reward for the 21st century's scientific journey.

