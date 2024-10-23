IMF Maintains Economic Forecast For Argentina While Praising Milei’S Reforms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund stands firm on its prediction for Argentina's economic downturn while acknowledging progress in the nation's reforms.



The forecast shows a 3.5% economic contraction for 2024, followed by an expected 5% recovery in 2025. September's inflation rate reached 3.47%, marking the lowest point since November 2021.



The yearly inflation rate currently stands at 209%, with projections suggesting a significant decrease to 62.7% by 2025. IMF's Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas highlighted the substantial progress in controlling inflation.



He noted the drop from 25% in December 2023. The organization recognizes positive developments in Argentina's fiscal adjustments and strong fiscal anchoring policies.



Argentina maintains its position as the IMF 's largest debtor, with current obligations reaching approximately $43 billion.







This debt originated from a 2018 loan during Mauricio Macri's presidency, later refinanced in March 2022 under Alberto Fernández's administration.



President Javier Milei 's administration, which took office in December 2023, implemented strict economic adjustment measures. The government will decide on negotiating new financial assistance after completing pending reviews of the current program.



IMF's Deputy Director of Research, Petya Koeva Brooks, noted increased market confidence despite ongoing economic challenges. The recovery depends on continued implementation of sound monetary policies and supply-side reforms.



The organization emphasizes the importance of maintaining current policies, including the complete elimination of monetary financing, for sustainable economic growth. These measures aim to support Argentina's long-term economic stability and development.

MENAFN23102024007421016031ID1108810429