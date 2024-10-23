Wi-Fi 6 Market Value To Worth $64.1 Billion By 2031, Growing At A 19.6% Annual Rate - 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wi-Fi 6 Market

The global Wi-Fi 6 report offers detailed segmentation of the market based on component, enterprise size, location, vertical, and region.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wi-Fi 6 Market report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global wi-fi 6 market size was valued at $10.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $64.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at:Wi-Fi 6, also known as IEEE 802.11ax, is the newest Wi-Fi specification standard, coming after Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE It promises greater speeds and better connectivity, as well as increased support for multiple, high-bandwidth devices. It operates between the 1 and 6 GHz frequency bands. With Wi-Fi 6 solution, enterprises can gain a business edge by building a network without any coverage gaps and eliminating packet loss during roaming. This makes it ideal for critical deployments in digital education, digital airport, omnichannel finance, smart healthcare, smart government, and Industry 4.0.Based on offering, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of Wi-Fi 6 solutions to integrate into their existing system. Conversely, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of Wi-Fi 6 solutions, as it provides cost-effective, quick transmission of internet and efficient solution for SMEs.On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global Wi-Fi 6 market size, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includeMicrosoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Juniper Networks, Qualcomm Inc., Sterlite Technologies Limited, Broadcom, Linksys Holdings, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Aruba Networks, NXP Semiconductors, AT&T, Asustek Computer Inc., Huawei Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Company, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Cisco SystemsGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the lion's share in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the travel and hospitality segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.By offering, the solution segment dominated the growth of the Wi-Fi 6 market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years due to rise in need of advanced and capable Wi-Fi solutions for better efficiency and experience. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to adoption of Wi-Fi 6 services, as they ensure effective functioning of solutions and platforms throughout the process.Inquiry Before Buying:Factors such as need to manage customer traffic and customer movement to boost productivity have accelerated the need for Wi-Fi 6 globally. In addition, increase on emphasis on customer service across major industry verticals has further boosted the Wi-Fi 6 market growth. However, high initial set-up cost of Wi-Fi 6s restricted the market growth. On the other hand, with many SMEs entering the market and providing advance solutions for Wi-Fi 6 is expected to create greater opportunities during the forecast period.The report analyzes these key players in the global Wi-Fi 6 market . These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.Other Trending Reports:Massive IoT Market -Workspace As A Service Market -Behavior Analytics Market -

