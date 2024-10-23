Lewis Roca Attorney Eric Kohli Elected President Of South Asian Bar Association Of Las Vegas (SABA-LV)

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Las Vegas, NV, 23rd October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Lewis Roca, a renowned Am Law 200 law firm, proudly announces the election of Eric N. Kohli as the new President of the South Asian Bar Association of Las Vegas (SABA-LV). Kohli, a distinguished intellectual property attorney with over 25 years of experience, has been a dedicated member of the SABA-LV Board since 2019 and most recently served as Director before being elected to his new leadership role.

As President, Kohli will continue to champion the mission of SABA-LV, which focuses on enhancing the visibility and impact of the South Asian legal community. Under his leadership, SABA-LV successfully raised over $72,000 in scholarships and grants to support minority law students pursue legal careers. Kohli's track record of advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal field has set a strong foundation for his new role.

The South Asian Bar Association of North America (SABA) is a prestigious network with 29 chapters across the U.S. and Canada. SABA has been instrumental in creating a platform for the rapidly growing South Asian legal community, offering a trusted space for professional development, advocacy for civil rights, and initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion. As President of the Las Vegas chapter, Kohli will lead efforts to expand access to justice within the South Asian community, further fostering a supportive environment for the community.

A Legacy of Leadership and Advocacy

Kohli's election as President of SABA-LV is a testament to his long-standing dedication to the legal profession and his community. His work within SABA-LV has been characterized by a commitment to creating opportunities for underrepresented minority law students and legal professionals. Through the scholarship and grant programs spearheaded during his time, Kohli has helped countless law students pursue their dreams, overcoming financial barriers that often hinder entry into the legal profession.

“I am honored to have been elected President of the South Asian Bar Association of Las Vegas. This organization has a vital role in promoting diversity in the legal field and advocating for the rights of the South Asian community. I look forward to continuing the important work of increasing access to justice and supporting the professional growth of South Asian attorneys,” said Kohli.

An Intellectual Property Expert with a Global Reach

Beyond his leadership in SABA-LV, Eric Kohli brings an unparalleled depth of expertise in intellectual property (IP) law. With over two decades of experience, Kohli has represented a wide range of clients, from Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 corporations to individual entrepreneurs, across a variety of industries. His specialties include patent and trademark development, prosecution, enforcement, licensing, and litigation. Kohli is known for his work in high-profile patent and trademark infringement cases, as well as trade secret misappropriation disputes.

Kohli's innovative approach to IP law has earned him a reputation for thinking outside the box, crafting creative legal strategies, and relentlessly pursuing his clients' goals. Whether litigating complex IP disputes or advising on corporate legal matters, Kohli's clients benefit from his forward-thinking counsel and practical solutions that balance legal protection with business objectives. He is recognized for his ability to navigate both offensive and defensive litigation, ensuring the protection of some of his clients' most valuable assets.

Educational Background and Legal Expertise

Eric Kohli's journey to becoming a leader in the legal field is rooted in a strong academic foundation. He holds a J.D. from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, where he honed his legal expertise in intellectual property law. Prior to law school, Kohli earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Northern Illinois University, a degree that has provided him with a unique technical understanding of the innovations he protects for his clients. This combination of legal acumen and technical knowledge allows Kohli to serve clients in complex industries, particularly in patent law, where a substantive understanding of technology is essential.

Kohli is admitted to practice law in Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, giving him a broad reach in representing clients across multiple jurisdictions. His global practice in patent and trademark prosecution and enforcement has made him a sought-after advisor for businesses seeking to protect their intellectual property.

Community Involvement and Personal Passions

Kohli's commitment to his community extends beyond his professional achievements. He has been actively involved in numerous organizations that promote diversity, inclusion, and access to justice. His leadership role as President of SABA-LV is just one example of his dedication to these causes. Kohli's contributions were recognized by the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, where he was named a member of the 2022 Honor Club for his pro bono work.

Kohli's journey to success is a story of determination and perseverance. Born in South Asia, he moved to the U.S. at the age of 17, arriving alone and determined to make a better future for himself. He worked tirelessly to put himself through engineering school and law school, achieving both degrees while navigating the challenges of adapting to a new country and culture.

Outside of the legal realm, Kohli is known for his adventurous spirit. He is an avid scuba diver, often reserving his vacations for popular diving destinations around the world. His passion for travel and exploration also extends to his love of food. As a seasoned foodie, Kohli enjoys discovering new restaurants and experiencing the culinary creations of renowned chefs.

About Lewis Roca

Lewis Roca is an Am Law 200 firm that provides legal services to clients around the world in areas including complex litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations, labor and employment, and regulatory counseling. With offices across the western U.S., including in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Reno, San Francisco, and Tucson, the firm is known for its commitment to client service and legal excellence. To learn more, visit .

Looking Ahead

As Eric Kohli takes on his role as President of the South Asian Bar Association of Las Vegas, the future looks bright for both the organization and the broader South Asian legal community. With his leadership, SABA-LV is poised to continue its mission of promoting diversity, increasing access to justice, and supporting the professional development of South Asian attorneys. Kohli's deep expertise in intellectual property law, combined with his unwavering commitment to community service, makes him the ideal leader to guide SABA-LV into its next chapter of growth and success.