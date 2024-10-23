Largest Study On Breathwork To Date Uncovers Psychedelic-Like Effects On The Brain

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Cambridge, UK, 23rd October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, In a pioneering study from the University of Cambridge, researchers have conducted the largest to date scientific investigation into the effects of breathwork on the brain. The study reveals striking similarities between neural activity during breathwork and psychedelic experiences, suggesting breathwork may offer an accessible, non-pharmacological route to altering consciousness.

Led by PhD candidate and neuroscientist Evan Lewis-Healey, the study analyzed over 300 breathwork sessions from 14 participants who practiced daily for 28 days. The research, conducted in collaboration with SOMA Breath, utilized cutting-edge portable EEG technology to monitor brain activity and introduced a novel technique called Temporal Experience Tracing (TET) to map subjective experiences in real time.

Key Facts and Findings:

Neural Complexity and Consciousness: The study found a significant increase in Lempel-Ziv (LZ) complexity, a neural marker of heightened brain activity, during breathwork sessions. This increase mirrors what is typically seen during psychedelic experiences, such as those induced by substances like psilocybin and LSD. Notably, higher levels of LZ complexity were associated with dimensions like bliss, insight, and spiritual connection-hallmarks of psychedelic states.

Two Distinct Experiential States: Participants' experiences during breathwork were clustered into two distinct types. One state, characterized by high physical and mental effort, reflected focused and challenging experiences. The other, defined by heightened bliss, emotional intensity, and spiritual insight, bore striking resemblance to the psychedelic state known as“Oceanic Boundlessness.”

Portable EEG and Real-Time Experience Mapping: Participants wore Dreem portable EEG headsets, which recorded brain activity throughout their daily sessions. This neural data was paired with real-time reports of 14 different subjective experience dimensions, including clarity, insightfulness, emotional intensity, and spiritual experience, captured through Temporal Experience Tracing (TET).

Psychedelic-Like Effects Without Drugs: Importantly, this study demonstrates that breathwork alone, when practiced intensively, can produce altered states of consciousness akin to those induced by psychedelics, all without the need for any chemical substances.

Clinical Potential: The findings raise exciting prospects for the use of breathwork in therapeutic settings. With the growing interest in psychedelics for mental health treatment, this study suggests that breathwork might offer a scalable, safe, and drug-free alternative for achieving similar therapeutic benefits.

Evan Lewis-Healey, Lead Neuroscientist, University of Cambridge

“ We are excited to share the results of this landmark study, which is the largest of its kind to investigate the neurophenomenology of breathwork. Our findings show a clear connection between breathwork and the brain's complexity during altered states of consciousness. This opens up fascinating possibilities for future research into breathwork as a powerful tool for mental health, spirituality, and consciousness exploration. ”

Collaboration with SOMA Breath

The 21 days breathwork protocol used in the study was developed by SOMA Breath, founded by Niraj Naik, a former NHS pharmacist. SOMA Breath's technique distinguishes itself by incorporating rhythmic music to guide participants through breathing patterns, ensuring uniformity across sessions.

Niraj Naik, Founder of SOMA Breath

“This study confirms what many practitioners of breathwork have long known: that breathwork has the power to induce profound states of consciousness. As someone with a background in pharmacy, it's a dream come true to see breathwork validated by neuroscience. We are now focused on securing funding for a clinical trial, with the hope of introducing breathwork into mainstream health services like the NHS.”

Study Methodology

Participants took part in 28 consecutive days of breathwork practice, with sessions increasing in duration and intensity each week. The use of EEG headsets allowed researchers to monitor brain activity during key phases of the breathwork protocol, such as breath retention, which created hypoxic states. Additionally, the novel use of Temporal Experience Tracing (TET) enabled participants to track their subjective experiences with a level of detail not previously available in similar studies.

Next Steps

The research team is actively seeking funding for larger clinical trials to further investigate the therapeutic potential of breathwork. With increasing evidence supporting the efficacy of psychedelics for mental health, this study positions breathwork as an accessible alternative with fewer regulatory hurdles.