OPPO Leads AI Innovation With World's First On-Device Moe Implementation, Paving Way For AI Advancements

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2024 - Global leading smart device brand OPPO has achieved a significant breakthrough by becoming the first company to implement the Mixture of Experts (MoE) architecture on-device. This milestone enhances AI processing efficiency, opens new possibilities for more advanced and flexible on-device AI, laying the groundwork for future innovations in AI's integration with mobile hardware.







As AI technology continues to evolve, more tasks are being performed on-device. However, large AI models require substantial computational power, which can impact performance, especially on devices with limited hardware resources. In response, OPPO has collaborated with leading chipset providers to implement the MoE architecture on-device to overcome these limitations.

The MoE architecture dynamically activates specialized sub-models ('experts') to handle specific tasks, thereby significantly improving processing efficiency and cutting down computing and data transfer consumption. Lab tests reveal that on-device MoE architecture accelerates AI task speeds by approximately 40%, reducing resource demands and improving energy efficiency. This means faster AI responses, longer battery life and enhanced privacy as more tasks are handled locally on the device.

OPPO's implementation of the MoE architecture on-device is a breakthrough that highlights its advancement in AI innovation. By lowering AI's computational costs, MoE allows more devices-ranging from flagship to affordable devices-to perform complex AI tasks, accelerating AI's adoption across the industry. As a result, The MoE architecture on-device opens new opportunities for the industry to make advanced AI capabilities more accessible to a wider audience.

Looking ahead, OPPO remains committed to advancing AI technology and making it available to more users. With over 5,860 patent applications in the AI field, OPPO continues to invest heavily in AI R&D. The establishment of OPPO's AI Center in 2024 serves as a key step in consolidating its AI research efforts, furthering the company's mission to provide high-quality AI experiences to users worldwide. Through continued research like MoE and the global rollout of AI-powered features across its smartphone lineup, OPPO aims to extend high-quality AI experiences to a broader audience, ensuring that AI technology becomes more accessible to users across its device categories.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - 'Smiley Face' - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



