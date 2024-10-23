Choo-Choo-Choose A Greener Travel Gift: Traingift Rolls Into Town

(MENAFN- Pressat) Amsterdam, October 2024 – Say goodbye to cramped airplane seats and endless airport lines. Europe's best cities are just a train ride away, and now, with Traingift, they're just a gift card away too.

Experiencegift, the company behind the world's leading gifting brands Flightgift , Hotelgift , and Activitygift , is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation: Traingift . Founded by entrepreneurs Loes Daniels and Jorik Schröder, Experiencegift launches the first gift card for train journeys across Europe.

"As a frequent traveler myself, I understand the growing appeal of train travel over flying or driving. It's convenient, flexible, eco-friendly, and you can admire the scenery while staying connected to work or family," said Loes Daniels, co-founder of Experiencegift. "With Traingift, we're responding to this rising trend and offering the world a way to gift memorable train journeys. I've personally enjoyed the ease of traveling by train between cities like Amsterdam, Paris, and London, and I believe our customers will appreciate this experience as well."



Traingift provides access to Europe's largest rail networks, covering over 25,000 destinations in 33+ countries, from high-speed Eurostar trains to scenic Eurail and Interrail passes. Traingift recipients can redeem their cards for one-way trips or unlimited travel passes, opening the door to cities like Paris, Munich, Milan, and more. By partnering with leading rail networks such as Deutsche Bahn, Trenitalia, and Eurostar, Traingift ensures a wide range of options, whether for business travelers, vacationers, or eco-conscious explorers.

Available in multiple languages and 15 currencies, Traingift is designed to be as flexible as possible, appealing to customers worldwide. Gift cards are available as a premium physical gift voucher, featuring a custom image and text printed in high-quality photo resolution. Alternatively, for a quicker option, the gift can be sent digitally as a PDF or eGift, perfect for last-minute gifting.

"We believe in experiences over things. That's why we created Traingift, to make gifting train travel as exciting and accessible as possible," added Loes. "Train travel is sustainable, scenic, and stress-free, and we're excited to offer this new gift card for people to experience Europe."

Jorik believes this new gift card perfectly fits the current shift towards more sustainable, experience-focused travel options. "More people are opting for train travel because it's greener, and it's more convenient than flying. I have friends who've even given up flying entirely in favor of train travel. With Traingift, we're offering the ultimate gift for the conscious traveler-something that allows people to create unforgettable experiences while reducing their carbon footprint."

Loes and Jorik's entrepreneurial journey hasn't been without its challenges. Starting with just two people, they have grown Experiencegift to a team of 70 colleagues and offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, and Athens. "Building a company from the ground up is no small feat," shared Jorik. "We faced numerous hurdles along the way, including the unprecedented challenges to the travel industry posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these obstacles, we remained committed to innovation and adaptability. During this time, we managed to improve our operations and grow our gift card brands to the successful company we are today."

The launch of Traingift is a major step forward for Experiencegift , whose other brands have seen rapid global growth. The company is now active in over 50 countries and has earned a reputation for being innovative, with a strong focus on providing a wide range of redemption options and a personalized gift experience.

Traingift is now available for purchase at .

Founded by Loes Daniels and Jorik Schröder, Experiencegift is a global leader in experience gift cards. With brands like Hotelgift, Flightgift, Activitygift, and now Traingift, they empower people to gift meaningful experiences across the world. The company operates in more than 50 countries and has earned multiple awards, including the top prize in the Deloitte Fast 50 and a nomination for EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

In addition to growing Experiencegift, Loes Daniels is passionate about empowering other women to think big and be ambitious. She founded BusinessWomen to inspire and support women in pursuing their professional dreams.