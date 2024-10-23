Em Client Acquires Postbox Inc., Expanding Its Reach To A Broader User Base

(MENAFN- Pressat) The solidifies eM Client's position as a leading email client provider, bringing its innovative solutions to a growing audience.

Prague, October 23, 2024 – eM Client, a leading provider of email client software, announced its acquisition of Postbox Inc., a well-established email application company based in the United States. This acquisition enables eM Client to extend its innovative solutions to an even larger global audience, reinforcing its position as one of the most comprehensive email platforms available.

Who: eM Client has acquired Postbox Inc.

What: The acquisition expands eM Client's reach to a broader user base.

When: October 22, 2024.

Where: eM Client is based in Prague and serves a global customer base. Why: The acquisition strengthens eM Client's leadership in the email client industry and brings its powerful tools to more users.

eM Client has established itself as a top choice for email users, integrating email, calendars, contacts, tasks, and notes in one seamless platform. Its latest version offers advanced features, including generative AI message composition and editing features, integrated chat, group communication tools like MS Teams and Slack, and robust calendar functionality. As part of its commitment to innovation, eM Client continues to evolve and enhance its platform to meet the needs of modern professionals.

"We are excited to welcome Postbox users to eM Client," said Michal Burger, CEO of eM Client. "I believe they will be delighted by the transition, as both applications emphasize innovation, productivity, and ease of use. We look forward to providing them with our full suite of tools designed to optimize email and communication management."

eM Client offers one-time purchase and subscription-based licensing models, making it an ideal solution for individuals and businesses. With over 2.5 million users and more than 100,000 companies worldwide, eM Client is known for its reliability, innovative features, and professional support.

About eM Client

Founded in 2006, eM Client ( ) is a global leader in email client software. It offers a unified platform for managing email, calendars, contacts, tasks, and notes. Trusted by millions of users for its ease of use and powerful features, including AI integration and support for multiple communication tools, eM Client is committed to providing an all-in-one solution for modern communication needs.

About Postbox Inc.

Founded in 2008, Postbox Inc. ( ) is known for attracting productivity-focused professionals and power users who demand efficiency in email management. Recognized for its expansive user base, Postbox has served individuals and businesses that rely on streamlined workflows and high productivity in their daily communications.

