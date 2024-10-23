Health Tech Startup Sehatup Launches India's First Integrated Digital Health Clinic Aligning With One Nation One Health System Vision

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi 23 October 2024 - sehatUP, a tech startup, launches India's first integrated digital health clinic, aiming to bring a holistic approach to healthcare. The combines modern medicine, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy to offer personalized health and wellness solutions, marking a significant step in making healthcare more comprehensive and accessible.



This launch aligns with the of India's One Nation One Health System vision, which plans to integrate traditional and modern medical practices by 2030. sehatUP's initiative supports the government's goal to create a unified healthcare framework that blends different medical systems in practice, education, and research.



Speaking about the launch, Mr. Karan Bhargava, Founder and CEO of sehatUP, said, "sehatUP is designed to offer a more holistic and inclusive approach to healthcare. By blending modern medicine with traditional practices like Ayurveda and Homeopathy, we aim to provide users with a balanced path to well-being that addresses root causes and promotes long-term health."



SehatUP's integrated digital health clinic offers a range of unique features designed to enhance the holistic healthcare experience. The platform provides personalized healthcare plans and free doctor consultations, initially focusing on sexual wellness and weight management. It also offers a variety of affordable, clinically approved medicines and natural supplements.



sehatUP collaborates with over 50 expert doctors and health coaches to deliver precise, personalized wellness journeys. Using advanced technology, it crafts tailored treatment plans that seamlessly integrate modern medicine, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy to address individual health needs. Privacy is a key focus, with discreet delivery options that ensure a secure and comfortable experience for users as they undergo health transformations.





About sehatUP



sehatUP is India's first integrated digital health clinic, combining the wellness of modern science, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy to provide personalized and holistic healthcare solutions. With a commitment to accessibility and comprehensive well-being, sehatUP is set to redefine healthcare in India.

Company :-Adgcraft

User :- Ronak Soni

Email :...