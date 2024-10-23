Türkiye to expand installed wind, solar capacity to 120,000 MW by 2035

(MENAFN) Türkiye is setting an ambitious target to expand its installed wind and solar capacity to 120,000 megawatts (MW) by 2035, requiring an estimated investment of nearly USD80 billion. This announcement was made by Turkish and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar during the Energy Transformation-Renewable Energy 2035 meeting held in Istanbul. Bayraktar highlighted that this plan aims to "quadruple" the country's current capacity of 30,000 MW and is designed to engage key stakeholders in the energy sector.



To achieve this significant increase in energy capacity, Türkiye will need to install approximately 7,500 to 8,000 MW of renewable energy capacity each year. Bayraktar elaborated that alongside the new renewable capacity, there will be a requirement for a new transmission grid, upgraded infrastructure, and additional investments totaling around USD108 billion. He expressed confidence that through collaboration with stakeholders, financial institutions, and investors, Türkiye can reach its goal of investing USD80 billion in renewable energy.



The minister outlined that Türkiye's energy strategy is guided by three main objectives: ensuring supply security, reducing dependence on foreign energy, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2053. As of September, renewable energy sources constituted 59 percent of Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity, reflecting the country’s ongoing commitment to increasing its renewable energy footprint.



Furthermore, Bayraktar noted plans to streamline the permitting processes for renewable energy projects, which currently take around 48 months, aiming to cut this timeline down to two years or less. This initiative is intended to expedite investment in the renewable energy sector. Additionally, Türkiye is on track to produce 9.1 million cubic meters of gas per day from the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea by the first quarter of 2025, which is expected to meet the energy needs of approximately 4 million households.

