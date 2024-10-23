Wishpond Collaborates With Roomvu To Revolutionize Real Estate Lead Management With Salescloser AI, Its Next Generation AI-Powered Virtual Sales Agent

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Wishpond signs collaboration agreement with Roomvu, a leading marketing platform, to equip SalesCloser, the Company's next-generation AI-powered virtual sales agent, to promptly follow-up on leads, increase real estate sales conversion rates, and ensure no sales opportunities are missed.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF ) (the " Company " or " Wishpond "), a provider of marketing-focused business solutions, is pleased to announce SalesCloser (" SalesCloser "), the Company's AI-powered virtual sales agent platform, has entered into a collaboration agreement with Roomvu Technologies Inc. (" Roomvu "), a leading real estate marketing platform used by over 220,000 real estate agents, to utilize SalesCloser to enhance lead follow-up and sales conversion for Roomvu. This collaboration marks a transformational leap forward in the real estate industry, equipping Roomvu's real estate agents with the tools they need to excel in an increasingly competitive market. SalesCloser and Roomvu are anticipated to empower real estate agents to significantly improve the efficiency of managing leads, with aims to ultimately drive sales higher at the same time as improving the client experience.

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond, commented on the collaboration, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Roomvu and to provide real estate agents with a powerful tool to improve follow-ups with their sales leads. SalesCloser takes immediate action with outbound calling to turn leads into potential real estate buyers. SalesCloser ensures that every lead is given the attention it deserves, allowing real estate agents to build stronger relationships and achieve their sales goals."

Sam Mehrbod, CEO of Roomvu added, "We are excited to work with Wishpond's SalesCloser to provide our real estate agents with a powerful tool to improve lead management and follow-up.

Our goal is to enable real estate agents to take immediate action on the leads they receive, ensuring no opportunity is missed, driving higher sales outcomes."

This collaboration addresses a critical gap in the real estate industry, being the lack of follow up after a lead is identified. This collaboration aims to transform the way real estate agents manage and convert their leads.

In the past year, Roomvu generated over 500,000 leads, however, only a minuscule number of agents actually followed up on these leads, highlighting a significant missed opportunity and the critical need for effective lead management strategies.

Through this collaboration, SalesCloser's advanced calling technology will be integrated with Roomvu's platform to bridge the gap in lead follow-up. Management of the two companies anticipate that this integration will enable agents to efficiently contact their leads, facilitating in-person meetings and ultimately driving successful home sales and purchases.

SalesCloser delivers a multitude of benefits that position real estate agents for success. The platform is designed to enhance lead conversion rates by enabling agents to promptly and effectively follow up on leads. Among its many use cases, SalesCloser and Roomvu is anticipated to facilitate AI-driven sales follow-ups that prevent lost opportunities, handling of routine support calls to free up time, and seamless 24/7 self-service booking and data capture that optimize the sales funnel and increase deal closures.

SalesCloser is a cutting-edge lead management platform that empowers sales professionals to efficiently manage and convert their leads. The platform can be utilized for a diverse range of industries such as auto sales, software/SaaS, professional services, financial services, education, travel & hospitality, insurance, and more. Whether it's delivering tailored sales demos, conducting pre-qualifying discovery calls, managing technical onboardings, or optimizing bookings and data capture, SalesCloser is anticipated to enhance lead conversion and streamlines the sales process. Additionally, it supports product upsells, ensures timely follow-ups, aids in customer retention, and handles routine support tasks, freeing up valuable time for the sales team irrespective of the industry.

Ali Tajskandar

Chief Executive Officer

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion and outbound sales automation capabilities in one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions, including an AI powered website builder, an AI email automation tool, an AI Sales Agent and continues to add new AI enabled features and applications. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where most of the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: .

About Roomvu Technologies Inc.

Roomvu is a pioneering force in video marketing for real estate agents. It offers hyper-local and relevant video content for social media, advertisements, and email campaigns. Backed by the National Association of Realtors and serving over 220,000 real estate agents across the United States and Canada, Roomvu positions real estate professionals as market leaders.

Forward-Looking Statements

