Shulman Rogers Launches Year Three Of Local Black-Owned Business Program To Provide Free Legal Services For A Year

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers
Law Firm today renews its commitment to the growth of minority-owned businesses with the launch of Year Three of its Black-Owned Business Program. The Program will provide free legal support for a year to a Black-Owned business in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia (DMV) region.
Co-chaired by two Shulman Rogers shareholders,
Kimberly Mann
and Michael Lichtenstein , the Program is open to any business in the DMV that is at least 51 percent Black-Owned and controlled. Applications, available
HERE , must be submitted no later than November 15, 2024.
The first two years of the program were very successful and well-received by the minority business community. Previous winners were Wave Welcome
in 2023 and Slip Signal Technologies
in 2024. Slip Signal Technologies founder, Dr. Paige Shelborne, says, "I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to receive complimentary legal services in 2024. Your generosity enables us to access crucial legal support, and I am deeply appreciative of your commitment to fostering
equal access."
"We are proud to again offer this program to the Black business community in the DMV," said
Samuel M. Spiritos , Shulman Rogers Managing Shareholder. "Since 1972, Shulman Rogers has supported the businesses in our region through innovative legal services, community involvement and pro-bono work. This program continues that tradition."
The Selection Committee will review each application and determine Finalists by December 15, 2024. All Finalists will participate in a Zoom interview with the Committee. A decision will be announced in late December.
Shulman Rogers
Shulman Rogers offers local, regional and national clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The Firm provides sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate and litigation, and a host of personal services. For more information, visit ShulmanRogers .
