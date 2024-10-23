(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3rd Annual Developments in Finance, Leasing and Insurance" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Building on its storied success, our distinguished conference is poised to meticulously scrutinize the intricate realms of Finance, Leasing, and Insurance in aviation. Esteemed expert speakers, well-versed in the nuances of the industry, will contribute their seasoned insights during this interactive event in central London.

Key Focus Areas:



In-Depth Exploration of Aviation Finance: Delve into the complexities of aviation finance, navigating through evolving trends, strategies, and challenges faced by industry stakeholders.

Strategic Insights into Leasing Dynamics: Gain strategic insights into leasing dynamics, exploring innovative approaches and best practices in the aviation leasing landscape.

Navigating the Insurance Landscape: Examine the intricacies of aviation insurance, understanding the latest developments, risk management strategies, and regulatory considerations. Be Part of Industry Advancement: Join this unparalleled gathering that brings together thought leaders, professionals, and experts shaping the future of aviation finance, leasing, and insurance. Secure your place today for an enriching experience in the heart of industry discourse.

Speakers

KEYNOTE ADDRESS SPEAKER

David Edwards, Chief Executive, Royal Aeronautical Society

Confirmed Expert-Speakers



Anthony Frances , Senior Counsel, Gateley

Thanos Pascalis , CEO, Cyprus Airways Andrea Wilson, CEO, Wilson Consulting Group

