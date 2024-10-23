Buttermilk Powder Market To Cross $5.9 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major buttermilk powder participants include Agropur, NOW Foods, NUMIDIA BV, California Dairies, Valio Oy, UELZENA eG , Dairygold Deutschland Handels GmbH, Westland Milk Products, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, North Cork Creameries Ltd

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The buttermilk powder market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 5.9 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is fueled by the product's extensive use in the food and beverage industry, especially in bakery items, sauces, and dairy-based formulations. With its extended shelf life, rich taste, and ability to improve texture, buttermilk powder has become a staple in many processed food products. Additionally, its ease of use and versatility in large-scale food service applications further boost its appeal. There is also a growing demand for clean-label and natural products, particularly in Europe and North America, driving increased market interest. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing robust growth as well, propelled by the expanding bakery and dairy sectors.

The demand for buttermilk powder market continues to rise as consumers seek convenient, shelf-stable dairy options. Buttermilk powder, which does not require refrigeration, appeals to those looking for nutritious and versatile ingredients for baking and cooking. This trend aligns with the shift towards clean-label and natural products, which has captured the attention of health-conscious consumers. The food and beverage industry is rapidly expanding, with buttermilk powder finding applications in snacks, baked goods, and salad dressings. Manufacturers increasingly incorporate it into their products to enhance flavor and nutritional value.

Request for a sample of this research report @

The buttermilk powder market from the conventional buttermilk powder segment is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2032, with a projected CAGR of 6.2%. Its dominance is due to its established use in various culinary applications, such as baking, sauces, and dressings, where it is valued for its ability to retain moisture and emulsify. Conventional buttermilk powder remains a staple due to its familiarity, cost-effectiveness, and well-developed dairy supply chain, which ensures consistent quality and availability.

The food and beverage sector is poised to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.3%. Buttermilk powder's versatility makes it an essential ingredient in a wide range of products, including snack foods and ready-to-eat meals, where it enhances taste and nutritional content.

The offline distribution channel is anticipated to expand to USD 5.1 billion by 2032, growing at 6.1% CAGR. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores drive this growth, as they allow consumers to examine products and make informed choices, ensuring accessibility and brand loyalty.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

North America is expected to record a CAGR of 6.1%, achieving USD 1.8 billion by 2032. The region's dairy industry, combined with a preference for convenient and natural products, supports the sustained growth of the buttermilk powder market.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Buttermilk Powder Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Buttermilk Powder Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Value chain

3.1.2 Key manufacturers

3.1.3 Go to market routes

3.1.4 Key distributors

3.1.4.1 New distribution channels

3.1.5 Profit margins across the industry

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for clean-label and natural ingredients

3.2.1.2 Expanding food and beverage industry, particularly in bakery and dairy sectors

3.2.1.3 Rising popularity of convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals

3.2.2 Market challenges

3.2.2.1 High competition from alternative dairy and plant-based ingredients

3.2.2.2 Volatile raw material prices, especially in the dairy industry

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 New markets/applications

3.2.3.2 Growth potential analysis

3.3 Raw material landscape

3.3.1 Manufacturing trends

3.3.1.1 Technology evolution

3.3.1.2 Sustainable manufacturing

3.3.1.2.1 Green practices

3.3.1.2.2 Decarbonization

3.3.2 New raw materials

3.3.3 Raw material pricing trends (USD/Units)

3.3.3.1 North America

3.3.3.2 Europe

3.3.3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.3.4 Latin America

3.3.3.5 MEA

3.4 Regulations & market impact

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Corn Powder Market Size - By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, Share, Growth Forecast, 2024 – 2032

Gellan Gum Market Size - By Type, Application Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2032

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...