Urban Furnished Partners With Nomadwork To Provide Tenants With Premium Workspace Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Furnished , a leading provider of high-end furnished apartments in NYC, is excited to announce a new partnership with NomadWork, the city's premier of beautifully designed, fully equipped workspaces. This collaboration offers Urban Furnished tenants easy access to high-quality professional work environments in key locations throughout New York City.Whether you're a freelancer, entrepreneur, or remote worker, NomadWork provides everything needed to stay productive, including:- High-speed internet- Private and shared office spaces- Meeting rooms- 24/7 access- On-site support staffAs remote work continues to rise, this partnership ensures Urban Furnished guests don't have to sacrifice convenience for productivity. Whether you need a dedicated workspace for a few hours or for the duration of your stay, NomadWork's fully equipped facilities are readily available. Each location is strategically placed within easy reach of Urban Furnished apartments, allowing tenants to combine the comfort of home with the professionalism of a modern office.Expanding Tenant Experience Through Strategic PartnershipsThis exciting collaboration is part of Urban Furnished's ongoing effort to elevate the tenant experience through strategic partnerships. In addition to NomadWork, Urban Furnished has recently forged valuable relationships with SELECT, Ernesto's, and Laundryheap, further enhancing the lifestyle and convenience for its tenants.- SELECT: Urban Furnished tenants enjoy exclusive VIP perks through SELECT, including premier access to top-tier dining, lifestyle, and wellness experiences across New York City.- Ernesto's: Through a collaboration with Ernesto's, guests are invited to indulge in exceptional Basque cuisine at a celebrated NYC restaurant, offering yet another level of refined luxury during their stay.- Laundryheap: Urban Furnished also partners with Laundryheap, giving guests access to convenient, on-demand laundry services that allow them to focus more on enjoying their time in the city.“We are committed to continuously enhancing the experience of our tenants by offering partnerships that provide both convenience and luxury,” said Eran Haviv, CEO.“The integration of NomadWork, along with our recent partnerships with SELECT, Ernesto's, and Laundryheap, demonstrates our dedication to ensuring our tenants have everything they need-from exclusive dining options to professional workspaces-right at their fingertips.”These collaborations reflect Urban Furnished's commitment to offering unparalleled living experiences in New York City, ensuring that guests enjoy the perfect blend of comfort, luxury, and convenience during their stay.For more information, visit Urban Furnished.About Urban Furnished: Urban Furnished provides furnished apartments in over 250 NYC locations, catering to business travelers, tourists, and long-term residents. With a focus on comfort, luxury, and convenience, Urban Furnished creates exceptional living experiences for its guests.About NomadWork: NomadWork is a network of beautifully designed, fully equipped workspaces across New York City, designed to meet the needs of modern professionals. From high-speed internet to flexible office spaces, NomadWork offers everything you need to stay productive and connected.

