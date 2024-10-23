Study reveals 2.2 million people in France living in 'extreme poverty'

(MENAFN) A recent survey on "household income and assets" by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies revealed that between 2 and 2.2 million people in France are living in "extreme poverty." This marks the first time the institute has focused on this phenomenon, which is challenging to measure statistically. The study uses two key criteria: monetary poverty, defined as living on less than 50 percent of the average standard of living, and material and social deprivation, which refers to the inability to afford 5 out of 13 essential living expenses, such as owning two pairs of shoes in good condition or being able to pay a small amount without needing to consult anyone.



It is estimated that around 6 million people in France experience monetary poverty, based on the 50 percent standard of living threshold, while 4.7 million suffer from material and social deprivation. When both criteria are combined, approximately 1.5 million people, or 2.3 percent of the population, are found to be living in "extreme poverty." This figure remained relatively stable between 2013 and 2019 but saw a noticeable rise between 2021 and 2022.



The data is based on surveys of people living in regular housing, but the scope of extreme poverty also includes around 200,000 homeless individuals and 100,000 people living in mobile housing. Additionally, the survey covers 220,000 residents of Mayotte, 74 percent of whom live below the 50 percent monetary poverty line. The analysis extends to about 1.2 million people living in institutions such as nursing homes, hospitals, military barracks, and university campuses, although the institute admits that the living conditions of these individuals are not well understood through current statistical sources.



When examining broader poverty, defined as living on less than 60 percent of the median income, France's poverty rate was 14.4 percent in 2022, a slight decrease from 14.5 percent in 2021. Anne Goberty, head of the family income department at the National Institute, noted that the poverty rate has fluctuated between 13.5 percent and 14.5 percent since 2011. Despite the recent rise, she emphasized that this does not constitute an "explosion of poverty."

